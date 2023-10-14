The neighbors of a building in Malaga have been living hell for years due to a man who suffers from Diogenes syndrome and lives with garbage, odors and cockroach infestations, a case similar to that of the 86-year-old woman whose daughter was detained and living in a similar situation.

This man has been accumulating garbage for years and his neighbors see him practically every day searching so he can eat or collect more belongings.

He returns home loaded with bags to continue storing the objects and not only that, but his leg is completely gangrenous.

The City Council has helped him clean the home on some occasions, but he returns to collecting and accumulating garbage. His mother also suffered from this disease, and she died in 2011 at home surrounded by garbage.

“They listen to us but they don’t act,” said Toñi, one of the neighbors, who was the president of the community more than 10 years ago, and at the time already filed a complaint.

Another of the neighbors, Ángeles, has even had to go to a psychiatrist and has had other health problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome. “I’m obsessed, from the moment I get up until I go to bed I think about how to get him out of here,” she explained.

Areli lives door to door and has a 3-year-old girl, who has had an illness and this not only worsens her health, but also affects them financially.

When the neighbors try to talk to him, they can’t because he avoids them. In fact, he doesn’t enter the block if he sees someone at the door.

We speak with Marcos, the man who suffers Diogenes

Marcos is the neighbor who suffers from Diogenes and we have spoken with him exclusively.

He has denied that he picks up trash, but rather picks up unopened food to eat. In addition, he has acknowledged that he has not showered for more than 6 months. “Don’t tell anyone,” he asked.

In March, he confessed, they cleaned, and two months later they returned but he did not let them clean, saying that they had to have a court order to be able to enter.

In ‘And now Sonsoles’ we also have the testimony of the neighbor of a man who had to be rescued at home after falling, but they had to open a hole in the wall because they couldn’t get in due to all the garbage he had accumulated.