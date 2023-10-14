Today, the fight against cybercriminals is a great concern for society, companies, governments and for us as media and our task of informing, since As technology advances, so do the tactics of these types of people..

However, in the midst of this battle that never stops and continues to grow, an unexpected tool has emerged – although used for many years – to “try to combat online crime”: Telegram.

Originally known as a WhatsApp-style instant messaging platform, it has become a very useful resource for tracking and dismantling criminal activities. How has it achieved this and why is it considered by many to be the definitive tool for understanding the movements of cybercriminals?

Without going any further and if you remember, in July of this year Computer Hoy reported the attack by NoName057, the group of pro-Russian cybercriminals, on Telefónica, Orange or Jazztel and it was precisely thanks to certain groups of cybercriminals on Telegram that we were able to find out about it even before than some affected companies.

Telegram is the key if you want to know what happens in the underworld

One of the key features of Telegram is the ease with which users can maintain their anonymity. While this feature has been criticized for allowing cyberbullying and the proliferation of illicit content, it has also proven to be a powerful tool for Police.

As mentioned before, this application is home to numerous groups and channels dedicated to discussing and planning criminal activities online. These range from hacking groups to forums selling stolen data.

Security researchers and government agencies can monitor all these anonymous people to gain really useful information about the latest cyber threats and tactics used by criminals.

Researchers just have to join these groups—just like we do—to get real-time information about their planned movements. This has led to the prevention of numerous attacks and the dismantling of cybercriminal networks.. In our case it is merely informative.

A clear example that has used Telegram as a communication platform is Anonymous. This is a decentralized, global collective of hackers and online activists dedicated to a variety of causes, from defending free speech to fighting corruption and injustice.

On Telegram, various channels and groups that identify themselves as part of Anonymous share information about their actions and goals. These often publish press releases, announce future cyber attacks, and share information related to their causes.

On the other hand, there are many others, such as NoName057, in which group members have published stolen data, including user records, financial information and other confidential data. They have offered this data for sale on the so-called Dark Web and have used Telegram to promote their services and negotiations.

Although in this and other cases Telegram has taken measures to close channels related to illegal activities, The decentralized nature of the platform and the possibility of creating new ones make it difficult to completely eradicate these activities.

However, if we talk about cybercrime, it is also necessary to include in this report those groups that seek to promote knowledge and awareness about cybersecurity, with a focus on cyber defense and attack prevention. It is an example of how this application is also used for educational and constructive purposes in the field of computer security.

As you can see, joining these groups anonymously, It gives us as journalists the keys and first-hand information so that affected companies and users quickly know all the movements..