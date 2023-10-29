As a journalist, my professional life is marked by the constant search for efficiency and time management. The need to meet deadlines, research and write has led me to try a variety of productivity techniques, some of which you can see in other Computer Today articles.

That’s why now it’s time to try a new one, and it’s been on my mind for a while now and I’ve seen the popularity and popularity in other media. the great promise of productivity improvement of the Pomodoro Method. However, spoiler alert, after trying for a week to incorporate it into my daily routine, I must confess that my experience has been quite disappointing.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and Let’s first explain what this method consists of, in case you want to put it into practice.

The Pomodoro Method has become a fairly familiar concept to many in the world of productivity. It is based on the idea of ​​dividing work into short time intervals, usually 25 minutes, followed by a short break of 5 or 10 minutes..

These periods of time are known as “pomodoros,” and after completing four of them, you can enjoy breaks of 15 to 30 minutesas long as you have done the first four work intervals consecutively.

The history of this technique dates back to 1980 and its creator is Francesco Cirillo, a consulting expert and business coach. The inspiration for his development came while he was in college and using a tomato-shaped timer to manage his time.

Simply put, the idea behind this approach is that these short, focused periods of work can increase productivity and concentration. Although the technique sounds promising in theory, my practical experience with it has been quite frustrating..

My experience with the Pomodoro Method: a failed attempt to try to increase my productivity

When I decided on Monday to start my experience with the Pomodoro Method, the truth is that the idea of ​​working in defined blocks of time and then enjoying a short break seemed like the perfect antidote to procrastination and lack of concentration. However, it was starting out and finding out that it doesn’t work with my work life at all.

The main problem I found with this technique is that 25 minutes is a very short period of time for many of the tasks I do..

As a journalist, it is very common that on a daily basis you need time to write new news – let alone more complex topics such as reports that require depth and detail – investigate it, and even interview people. In those 25 minutes, I barely manage to start writing anything before the timer tells me it’s time to pause.

This has left me during the week with a feeling of half-finished work and a workflow that completely disrupted my efficiency and, consequently, my productivity at the end of the day.

Besides, short breaks of 5 or 10 minutes, instead of giving me a necessary break, what they have caused is that I end up looking at my phone almost obligatorily to “rest”. Instead of taking advantage of that time to relax, I have checked social networks or responded to WhatsApp messages, which distracted me even more, and even caused me to go over the estimated time.

Additionally, a key aspect that I found already on the second day, is that I was often anxious to complete tasks before time ran out, which resulted in poorer quality of work and a constant feeling of racing against the clock. In the end I had to redo the news or remove the stopwatch from my sight in order to do things minimally well..

Although this technique can be effective for some people and certain tasks, I found that it was not suitable for my work style. The key to improving my productivity was finding an approach that suited my needs and my specific workflow.

It is true that the Pomodoro Method surely works for many people, but it is clear that It is essential to find the technique that suits your personal style and needs and no, not all of them work and not all of them work for your lifestyle, personality or, as you see, profession.

The truth is that looking at it now with perspective, perhaps this method is more effective for students and a better quality of learning of those long topics that they have to prepare for a future exam. Of course, with time in advance, because if not, I don’t think it will be too effective either.