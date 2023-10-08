To contextualize, let’s first explain what it consists of. The Monk Method is a strategy that seeks to eliminate all distractions and focus on a task for a set period of time. The name of this method is inspired by the dedication and focus that monks have in their daily activities, where concentration and discipline are basic.

The idea behind all this is simple, but it aims to be quite effective: for a specific period of time, usually two hours or even more, you completely immerse yourself in an important task without allowing any distractions.

This means turning off notifications from your cell phone or other devices, closing computer applications that are not essential for what you want to do, and trying to create a work environment that gives you that push to concentrate.

At the end of this period, a short break is generally allowed—you decide how long, but it should not exceed 15 minutes—to relax and recharge before returning to do a second round of another two hours.

Taking this as a basis and For three days, I decided to take the plunge and why not, try this method and see if I really noticed a big change at an organizational level and in the time invested in performing certain tasks.. Will I be able to eliminate temptations that distract me, such as social media and cell phones? Or will it be a continuous fight against damn procrastination?

This is my experience trying the Monk Method to break procrastination

Getty

The first day, I can’t deny it, the truth is that it was quite complicated. It’s not that I consider myself a very procrastinating person, but We all know how the brain works when you first establish a schedule or a series of restrictions..

Despite being motivated to start the test, I experienced some anxiety at the beginning. The need to look at my phone or even the clock to see how much time I had left until the break was hard to ignore and I repeat, I’m not one of those people who is constantly on it. However, As the minutes passed, that anxiety disappeared because I managed to establish a clear focus.

It is also true that in this job it is often required to be very aware of what you are writing or how you are doing it, so your head ends up going to other worlds—luckily for me.

One of the things I did to create a favorable environment, as indicated in the method, was to light incense and find a quieter place. These small changes helped establish a relaxed and focused environment, but the truth is that, in my opinion, the only key is absolute silence with a small nuance of sounds that come from outside.

For example, I live facing a garden, so that “natural” sound helped me more to concentrate and be at peace — I feel that incense is of little use.

By the way, One aspect that I recommend before starting those two hours of maximum concentration and efficiency is to eat something. I don’t usually have breakfast until 10 in the morning and that took its toll on me on the first day because it is undeniable to say that hunger does not help your attempt to be concentrated.

With all this and in my experience, the discipline of working in two-hour blocks focused on a single task—writing news in my case— It has certainly improved my productivity..

Before I used to get distracted easily, especially with external things that go through my head, but this method certainly helps eliminate all distractions and keep my attention on what really matters.

You may end up looking at your cell phone or even your email, but it’s true that you already Just by setting a fixed time as a goal, it helps a lot so that little by little you notice a slight change.

Real productivity and mental well-being as highlights of the Monk Method

The most interesting thing, at least for me, is how This technique has improved my mental well-being. By completing my tasks in less time than they used to take, I feel a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction every time I finish those two hours.

Additionally, the intense focus on a single task has allowed me to delve deeper into the quality of my work. I have noticed that my news is more elaborate and better researched. This is a plus for both me and our readers at Computer Today, as they get higher quality content.

It’s definitely not something I’m going to set literally every day on a timer, but In my case I can set other limits such as doing four or five news stories without stopping and then resting or similar..

It is a good way to maintain the Monk Method without living tied to a clock that shows those two hours. In the end It’s all about taking small steps.