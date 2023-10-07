From Computer Today now We have carried out several tests regarding navigation applications. For example, and being a Google Maps user for years with a certain tendency to use Waze on certain long-distance trips, we put these two top navigation apps to the test.

On the other hand, we discovered Magic Earth, a lower cost option that, despite having basic capabilities that could not be faulted, it is true that it fell short.

Now it is the turn, after some users have requested it, to test how HERE WeGo works, which, at first glance, is closely related to the rest of the mentioned applications. That is why, for a week and the occasional trip by car and on foot, it seems that we already have an assessment.

To contextualize, HERE WeGo is a popular navigation and mapping app that offers GPS features to help you navigate roads and streets, whether by car, on foot, by bike or using public transportation.

The app provides turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic information, downloadable maps for offline use, and public transportation details such as schedules and prices. As you can see, nothing out of the ordinary, although we can already say that it is more complete than Magic Earth.

This app It is widely known and used by many for its navigation accuracy and its ability to function without an Internet connection., making it useful in areas with limited connectivity. Additionally, it offers detailed maps of many cities around the world. It is available for both Android and iOS.

HERE WeGo, the alternative to Google Maps and Waze that does not disappoint, but…

HERE WeGo stands out as a browsing option that offers some “unique” features compared to its competitors, Google Maps and Waze.

One of its most notable functions is ability to download full maps for offline use, which is especially useful in areas with limited data coverage or simply for convenience. This gives HERE WeGo an advantage in terms of accessibility at all times.

As for real-time navigation, it also offers updated traffic information, allowing you to avoid traffic jams and find more efficient routes. This function, of course, is very interesting and essential for drivers who want to reach their destination as quickly as possible.

Plus, HERE WeGo is pretty spot on when it comes to on-foot navigation. It offers precise directions if you’re visiting an unfamiliar city, and shows nearby points of interest to explore, similar to how Google Maps does, but without having noticed, at least for now, those small orientation errors that sometimes occur with positioning in Maps.

However, HERE WeGo could have some disadvantages again if we want to compare it with these two great applications. Precisely in terms of information on points of interest, reviews and ratings, it could fall behind Google Maps, which has a larger and more detailed database, so here we note a point against it.

Regarding the user community, HERE WeGo no doubt has less share compared to Wazewhere the collaboration of the driver community is the most important and outstanding point of this app.

On Waze, drivers constantly share real-time information about traffic and road conditions, which is even more helpful in avoiding major problems on the road.

Taking into account everything mentioned, HERE WeGo It’s a pretty solid navigation option, especially if you value the ability to download offline maps and detailed pedestrian navigation.

However, if you need extensive information on points of interest and reviews, Google Maps could be the preferred choice. On the other hand, if you’re a driver looking for real-time traffic information backed by collaboration from the driving community, Waze might be the best option. As always, choosing between these apps will depend on your individual needs and preferences.