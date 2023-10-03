After playing our first games of WarioWare: Move it!, these are my first impressions of the title that arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 3.

It’s been a long time since Nintendo showed us that the universe of Mario video games no it was just Super Mario Bros. We have had many examples of different titles that have served as bases for new sagaswith new mechanics, new characters and, above all, different genres. This new installment of WarioWare shows that this movement that was started one day by the Japanese company was the right one and that, today, continues to give results. Mario’s evil antithesis arrives in WarioWare: Move it! to bring us more microgames of those that we love and that they entertain us so much.

After the test session, all we have left is wait for launch to be able to enjoy indefinitely this title that continues so well with a saga whose last installment had been WarioWare: Get It Together!. With more than 200 new microgames to discover, rhythm, speed and reflexes will continue to be the keys to enjoy and win In this game you better adopt the necessary posture and launch into action without thinking.

Story mode, but with friends

As with many Nintendo games, Being able to enjoy them with friends exponentially increases the fun, which is why it is so important that in WarioWare: Move it! We can count on companions in any game mode. Specifically, in the story mode we can be 1 to 2 players, helping us in a kind of cooperative in which we can save each other’s lives when we lose them and advance together through Wario’s adventure.

Without wanting to spoil too much of the story mode, its formula (at least in what we were able to play) is very simple and works perfectly. The distinctive element is the postures, which will be essential to emerge victorious from the microgames. Before starting each level, we will learn How do we position ourselves to face that challenge?, and we warn that not anything is worth it. The Joy-Con will act as snitches if our position is not exactly what it should be, so you have to take it seriously. After each round of microgames we will have a boss to beat using the posture we have recently learned. In this way, we will advance through the game.

Party mode, the ludo of video games

A party mode in a Nintendo game is a bet as safe as it is necessary, and in WarioWare: Move it! It is even essential. We can enjoy all this fun up to 4 playersand the mechanism is the same as always, but even simpler to add speed to a game in which the faster everything is, the funnier.

We will have a board, a dice and a score box, so it is easy to guess what is coming now, although with some nuances. The winner of the game will be the one who more points get, and to do this it is best to come first in the microgames that are played each turn. Furthermore, whoever wins in each of them will be the one who rolls the dice in the next turn, being the only character that advances squares.

Of course, we have to be careful where we fall. Each of these boxes has a surprise effect that can make us go backwards, forwards or magically teleport us to another place. All madness is welcome in this way in which the bites will be more than assured. Personally, I couldn’t stop imagining a scenario like that with family or friends, and it seems like the perfect way to spend any afternoon Sunday. With the amount of variety offered by both microgames and the numbers on the dice and the effects of the squares, each game will be a world, escaping from monotony and avoiding the feeling that it is a repetitive game.

Finally, as advice If you want to have a clear advantage and win over your friends and then make fun of them (something we always recommend), advance as much as you can in the story mode, because Having mastered the postures will help you enormously to face each microgame.

The museum, the home of microgames

In any title that is made up of microgames, we find a few that become our favorites, either because we are better at them, they are more difficult or we find them especially funny. So it’s great being able to enjoy them specifically whenever we wantto do it we just have to go to museo.

There we will have all the microgames arranged in different ways so that we can classify them according to what we are looking for. It will literally be like ordering a la carte at a restaurant, only We can also increase the difficulty. With it, the speed of everything will increase enormously and become a real madness in which it will be quite easy to lose your turn due to laughter.

This section is ideal for teaching a partner a specific microgame or for those moments when you don’t have much time and want to play it safe by playing the challenges that you are most passionate about.

Some of the funniest mini-crogames

Among the levels that we were able to enjoy, which were only a small appetizer compared to all that there will be In the final version, we want to highlight some of them. The first, and one of our favorites, is the Chuchu. In it, we will have to gain momentum with a Wario-locomotive and stop suddenly to brake within an area marked in red, thus testing our reflexes.

Something similar happens in the Fishing Muslitos and the Super Mario Bros. 3. In the first of them we will have to close your legs just when a fish passes between them to catch him that way, while in the second we will make Mario move his raccoon tail to fly putting our precision and speed of movement into play.

But there are many microgames in which the skills that will help us be the best are other. In it Culographer we will have to make shapes by moving the body part that is included in the name of the test, while in Cowboy lasso We must rotate our rope as quickly as possible to capture the targets that are further away before time runs out.

This variety is very positive for Anyone of any age can join the game, from the smallest to the oldest. In this way, depending on the people who are going to compete, we can choose microgames that are more suitable for them.

We will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the microgame fever

This test only It has left us wanting much morealthough we will have to wait a little for discover more microgames while we learn new positions and we help Wario advance through his adventure. The game mechanics and the accuracy with which movements are recognized They promise a brutal gaming experience, without errors of understanding on the part of our Nintendo Switch, a console that may already have a final date, so all we have to do is have a little patience and wait until the official launch date, which will be next November 3.

