El Hormiguero has the pleasure of having Miguel Ángel Revilla again for one more night. The general secretary of the Regionalist Party of Cantabria is again with Pablo Motos days after the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo to comment on current political events.

The Cantabrian has told how he feels now that he is no longer president: “I have not noticed it in almost anything because I have not been president for life,” he said. Revilla assures that politicians who lose elections notice it in two things: in the bodyguards and in the official car.

“That is paid for by the State,” he pointed out when Pablo Moros asked him. Revilla assures that he has never had bodyguards: “They usually have up to eight bodyguards,” he has confessed. Revilla has coined this term as bodyguard syndrome: “Having bodyguards creates an expectation that some like, but I have not had one in my life, not even in the time of ETA,” he admitted in the program.

Since he lost the elections, Revilla thinks that people “respect him”: “When you lose an election there is a feeling of compassion from the people,” he said. Don’t miss in the video everything he said in El Hormiguero!

It is not the first time that Miguel Ángel has attended the program by any means. What’s more, he is the guest who has had the most visits, inaugurating the Infinty Club with almost 30 stays on the set.

