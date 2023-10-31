When temperatures drop and energy bills rise, we all look for ways to stay warm without paying a fortune. This fall, thanks to a tip that went viral on TikTok, we may have found a surprisingly simple solution to make your heating bill cheaper.

An innovative idea has leaked from TikTok, proving that sometimes we don’t need high-tech gadgets to find practical solutions. This new method It only requires the purchase of a material known as aluminum and bubble thermal insulation.which you can get in specialized stores or even on Amazon, for very little money.

The idea behind this heating savings trick proposed by @Decomondo is to make the most of the heat that our radiators produce, preventing heat from being lost in walls or areas that do not benefit the temperature of our home.

Imagine for a moment that you are cooking in a pan and you want the heat to distribute evenly. You will probably use a lid to keep warm. Similarly, this tactic employs an insulator behind the radiator so that heat is not lost in contact with the wall.

How to install this method to save on radiator bills?

The recommended solution is the use of thermal insulation, specifically composed of two external aluminum sheets and a central layer of polyethylene air bubble. This structure helps retain the heat of the radiator, preventing it from dissipating on the walls.

Installation is as simple as cutting the insulation to size and gluing it to the back of the radiator with double-sided tape.. As? First, it is vital to ensure that the area around and behind the radiator is clean. Next, measure the radiator for height and width. Once this is done, cut a sheet of insulation the approximate size of the radiator and glue it to the wall, right in the area of ​​the wall that covers the radiator.

The trick can be much more effective if the wall where the radiator is located faces a cold area. or that it will not provide heat to our home: for example, if it is a wall that faces the street, a terrace, the garden or the house next door.

Now, for the maximum heating efficiency in your home An active study of the conditions, hours and degrees in which you have your radiators on is recommended, in addition to correct purging of them and even the adoption of a smart thermostat and self-bleeding valves.

In times where saving is essential, these little tricks can make a big difference. So, before turn on your heating this winterconsider this advice and maximize the heat in your home without spending a fortune.