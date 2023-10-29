Connected devices are really useful and can make your daily life much more bearable due to the possibilities they offer.

You have plugs, speakers, refrigerators, cleaning robots, light bulbs and countless devices of all kinds at your fingertips. The problem? Well, that’s it: there are so many on the market that it can be overwhelming and you don’t know where to start or how much money it will cost you.

Personally, I have converted my house into home automation for less than 1,000 euros with 6 devices that make my daily life much easier.

Of course, it doesn’t make you spend all this money, even more so if you are just starting out in this field, but it can give you some ideas for future purchases.

Alexa Echo Show 8 (74,99 euros)

This Amazon device has already been on the market for a couple of years and has reduced its price by half and you can even find it for a little less in special offers from the American company.

I have it next to my computer and I use it a lot while I work to watch meetings I have during the week, play music, watch a video or simply control something in my house with Alexa.

Alexa Echo Pop (54.99 euros)

Computer Hey

Yes, I have another Alexa smart speaker at home, but here I cut back on price and features.

It came out very recently, It has a great price and allows you to fill a small room with good sound along the way joining all the functions offered by Amazon’s virtual assistant to the equation.

It is also the ideal option to test a smart speaker both for performance and price and, if you have an ecosystem set up, it is a device that can perfectly complement the rest.

A pair of TP-Link smart plugs (19.99 euros)

Eve Energy

This, without a doubt, is one of the best and most economical options you have at your fingertips to convert anything into home automation.

I will not deny that at the time I was quite reluctant, but one day I decided to take the leap and buy a couple of these plugs and It has honestly changed my life..

Broadly speaking, they manage to make any device a connected device and for a multitude of things that I do every day it greatly simplifies the process.

A couple of examples: I have a humidifier that I turn on or off directly from an app when I need it, as well as a lamp that I also turn on or off when I need it. And all from the comfort that my cell phone offers me.

A pair of smart light bulbs from Ikea (25.98 euros)

Getty

Another of my essential devices They are a couple of smart light bulbs in the office.

I have one on a floor lamp and another on the ceiling, which casts the main light in the room. The reason for making them smart? Simple: I don’t have to get up when I’m focused on something.

With Alexa I regulate the intensity, change the color or turn them off without having to move and thus have the perfect lighting for every occasion.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (699,99 euros)

It is the most expensive of the set, but the truth is that it is very worth it.

Everyone is too lazy to start doing household chores and even more lazy to pick up the broom and dustpan or mop.

With this robot vacuum cleaner you can take a lot of work off your plate thanks to the fact that it is a fantastic 2-in-1 and the truth is that it has exemplary performance: It masterfully removes dust, even pet hair without problems, goes through carpets and also scrubs and removes stains from the floor.

The only thing I have to do when the process is finished is go over the corners and areas that the device cannot access and that’s it.

If you feel like spending more, but want to take the experience to the next level, it’s best to go for the Ultra option, which comes with a charging station that doubles as a recycling bin so you don’t have to do anything at all for weeks.

Google Nest Wifi Pro Router (219.99 euros)

The other device that increases the price to the cart, but if you work remotely or have countless devices connected at home, It is absolutely essential.

It is a router that improves stability, provides more range and also It greatly improves the speed of your home connection thanks to its built-in WiFi 6e.

In addition, it has a design that fits anywhere thanks to its minimalist style, which can look great as a decorative element in your home.