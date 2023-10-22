Each user must choose the operating system that suits them, especially depending on other technological devices they have to connect, the money they want to invest and the functionalities they will access later.

In my case, always I have been an Android user since I can remember; I didn’t even take the step to BlackBerryOS, which fought against giants like iOS and Google, although I have had the opportunity to try some from Apple.

At least when it comes to a fifth generation iPod nano which, at that time, cost 169 euros – I remember the exact figure because of how high it was at that time.

However, beyond testing with other people’s phones, I had never gone into using iOS in detail. In this sense, I must say that I have used one of the latest versions as of the date of this article, iOS 17.0.3.

From the beginning, it is appreciated that Apple periodically updates its operating system and offers several years of updates, something that on Android is usually limited to 4 years.

Now, the difference is already clear from the number of users who use both operating systems: Android has a market share of 72% compared to 17% for iOSaccording to Counterpoint’s second quarter 2023 results.

For now, Google’s mobile operating system is maintained thanks to the greater range of devices and prices; On the contrary, Apple’s ecosystem is somewhat more closed.

I have changed from Android to iOS, an operating system that I am not used to. This has been my experience.

The mess with customization and applications

One of the issues that has caught my attention the most about iOS is the little or almost no customization capacity with which it counts. In its favor, of course, is the greater ease of use, as you do not have to tweak anything in the interface.

On the contrary, Android has almost as many layers of customization as there are manufacturers of this operating system. For example, in Motorola, the My UX layer in its latest versions allows you to enlarge or edit the size of the main menu widgets.

With the iPhone, this has been impossible. The only thing that happens when you perform the Android customization gestures is the entry to a window in which you can remove – and not add – applications.

In this sense, it has been impossible for me to change the name of the folders – which are automatically linked based on the purpose of the different apps – which on Android is as easy as holding down their title for a while.

Precisely, The apps are one of the biggest differences that I may have encountered when changing from Android to iOS. The first question was obvious: why can’t I download an apk on iOS? What if I need that application?

Searching through the Computer Hoy tutorials, I found that the only way to install apps that are not in the iPhone store involves a process that, on Android, is solved with a reliable list of apks.

Now, applications usually arrive earlier on iOS. Like AnTuTu, an app designed to analyze the performance of devices, which is available in the App Store, while on Android you can only download the apk from the official website.

For this and other reasons, Although Android wins in customization and number of applications available unofficially, iOS seems more secure: Blocking these types of apps is also a barrier to entry for possible malware.

Although, without a doubt, one of the best Android features that I have missed in iOS is the ease of accessing Google Discover.

I miss Google Discover

From time to time, since it arrived on Android, I always use Google Discover to find out about the most important news of the moment among the interests that Google has decided are my favorites – although they can be removed or added to the user’s liking.

When you scroll left on an iPhone, the absence is more than evident: on Android, Discover would appear; on iOS, another screen widgets customizable that has not finished convincing mesince they do not offer additional information.

Of course, Apple does not prohibit the use of Google Discover, although it does take more steps to reach it, accessible from its own website or your personal Google account. But either way, that left menu feels empty on iOS.

Otherwise, the differences have been almost minimal. At first, both operating systems may have been strange to each other, but today they seem to have many more similarities.

In conclusion, I don’t think I could recommend one operating system over the other, since it depends mainly on personal tastes and the price range you have. The only thing I can advise you is to think carefully about your choice, since moving from one to another can be difficult.