The week of guests at El Hormiguero has continued with the visit of the person who has sat next to Pablo Motos the most times: Miguel Ángel Revilla. The Cantabrian has returned to the set to make an analysis of current political events.

After 16 years at the head of the Regional Assembly of Cantabria and being the president of the Autonomous Community, there are still secrets that no one knows. One of them has been his aesthetic quirks.

“My head looks like a poorly made egg”

Pablo Motos has joked that he has even taken the lacquer from the office, but this has allowed Miguel Ángel to reveal one of his biggest secrets: He always has a carder on him!

According to what he said, since he was little he has had “a poorly made head”, since a poorly made swirl appears at the back. “I had never noticed,” Pablo said before Revilla replied that this is because he always has a carder with him. You can not lose this!