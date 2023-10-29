In the Great Battle we were able to experience very emotional moments since half of the talents had to leave the contest. Carmen, Carlos and Raúl were the protagonists of the last Battle of the Malú team, a performance with a lot of feeling for the difficult situation they faced: only one would go on to the Assaults.

After choosing Carmen Vento to complete her team of seven talents for the La Voz Assaults, Malú jumped on stage to hug Carlos and Raúl for the last time. The latter wanted to thank the program and his coach for what he has experienced in La Voz.

“Thank you for trusting me when I didn’t even trust myself,” Raúl commented, his voice breaking with emotion. “This is something super big and I felt super small here,” the talent confessed, wiping away tears.

Raúl’s feelings have made our hearts shrink, but the talent promises that, from now on, he will trust him much more. Malú and Abraham Mateo have consoled Raúl with a sincere hug. Head up, Raúl! I’m sure we’ll see you again soon on The Voice.