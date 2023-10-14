Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, is a person whose personal life he leads with total discretion without hiding anything.

Paco León has told the Rookie that “I try very hard not to deprive myself of anything,” about whether he does everything he would like, but finally the guest has confessed one thing that he has stopped doing and loves: going out dancing.

Among the most uncomfortable moments for María León’s brother is falling asleep on the AVE and having people wake him up with the sound of their cell phone while taking a photo, “I feel very sorry for myself,” the guest confessed. to Joaquín Sánchez.

“How sad!” said the director about that situation. Joaquín wanted to go further, “there are times they wake you up,” said the former footballer. “Sorry, were you asleep? I wasn’t waiting for you,” Paco León joked about those uncomfortable moments when Joaquín laughed.