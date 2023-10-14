It’s been a little over a month since Starfield was released. We have had plenty of time to spend many hours in the Bethesda universe… and that is precisely the trigger for this news. Some players have begun to realize that a major pillar of the experience is not what we expected.

The extension of the universe of Starfield It is a widely debated topic: from the number of systems and planets to how full or empty they are. However, Starfield’s weak point, as we mentioned in our analysis, is not so much in quantity as in quality.

“Do you feel disappointed as a player who focuses on exploration?” is how u/mammalia-rodentia titles their Reddit post. He relates that he quickly became hooked, despite not having much time to play, and that the size really overwhelmed him. However, “that vastness suddenly shrank significantly when I discovered the same building… the same dead people inside… and even the same caves in my adventures despite being on different planets.”

This user, whose interest lies in relaxing with exploration, has come face to face with a harsh reality of Starfield: There are many locations and events to see on the planets and moons, but within each type there is not much difference. “I’ve found the same building three times with everything identical and I don’t have much time to play.” This happens with laboratories, for example, whose structure and distribution are usually very similar. And so with each type of structure.

I guess I just feel discouraged and wanted to get it out. I’m still a fan, but unfortunately I’m a fan who has currently lost the desire to play.

You are right. This has been one of the weakest points and needs to be improved Starfield since launch, although it was not as popular a theme as the loading screens, potatoes stored in ships, and milk cartons falling through the buildings of New Atlantis.

