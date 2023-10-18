Sengül is taking a walk down the street when he suddenly comes across Orhan sitting on a bench. Aybike’s father then tells his ex-wife that he has made a decision related to Gönül. And not only that, he confesses that Afra’s mother saw how she fell when she was about to give birth and… he left her there!

The Eren’s aunt explodes upon hearing such information. However, Orhan tries to calm her down and tells her that… she is not going to continue with that marriage! Sengül can’t help but smile, but says that Gönül will do everything possible to avoid a divorce.

“I don’t want to know anything about her,” Ogulcan’s father snaps, very angry. However, the man is worried because he does not know where he will be able to live. Sengül, who cannot allow his ex-husband to be homeless, offers her his house!

Orhan, with great contained happiness, tells Aybike’s mother that he is going to settle the issue as soon as possible and that she should wait for him there. Will they have a relationship again?

