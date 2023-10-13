Dragon Ball debuted in 1984 and that puts the license on the verge of celebrating his 40th birthday. Throughout these four decades, so many products derived from manga have been produced that it is almost impossible to keep track of them all. Anime series, of course, have played a huge role in the brand’s success. But perhaps, with the new series, it has gone too far.

¿ Vuelve Akira Toriyama?

About hearing how a new Dragon Ball project is going to have more participation from Akira Toriyama it sounds so unbelievable like when Hayao Miyazaki says he’s going to retire. He is too seen. In this case, the promotion of the new series indicates that the creator of Goku and company is in charge of the story, the designs and the idea in general. The truth is that there are good reasons to believe it, like the fact that he once again wants to shove us down our throats to find Goku in the child version of him. Let’s not forget that Toriyama is passionate about young Goku and that, in reality, his original idea for Dragon Ball consisted of his boyish adventures. The manga continued and entered Dragon Ball Z because he started making money and the publisher tempted him to continue, ultimately becoming one of the biggest hits ever seen in Japan.

Then, with Dragon Ball GT we already had a dose of child Goku that was terrible. There are those who love the GT stage, which is still surprising, but several people on our team enjoyed it and defend it. They are still a couple of exceptions as opposed to millions of Dragon Ball fans who still have nightmares when they imagine Goku, Trunks and Pan living adventures (although the transformation into Super Saiyan 4 is worse).

Now with Dragon Ball Daima, all I can think about is Dragon Ball GT. Possibly it’s just trauma, but I’m not willing to go through the same thing. Furthermore, the madness is such that not only does Goku rejuvenate, and yes, he does it again, but everyone (or almost everyone, we’ll see) the characters end up in chibi state. What a head start! If Toriyama wanted to draw child versions of the heroes, couldn’t he have settled for a manga? Because giving the idea anime form is quite crazy.

But, as I said before, we should not downplay the fact that this year the person responsible for managing the license at Shueisha, Akio Iyoku, left the company to found his own business. Named Capsule Corporation Tokyo, it is an entity that aims to manage Dragon Ball in a more appropriate way with fans in mind. Or so it is assumed. Iyoku is said to be a Dragon Ball fan through and through, having controlled the brand so possessively that many of his ideas would have been strictly followed. For example, it is said that It was he who pushed for Son Gohan to return to have the leading role in the latest Dragon Ball movie and also who made Broly return. From my point of view, Gohan’s return is good, but Broly could have been left alone by becoming a legend and without being squeezed to death. Because some things shouldn’t be touched.

Don’t think they are thinking about you

I don’t want anyone to be offended or break any hearts, but when Akio Iyoku, Akira Toriyama or Toei start developing new Dragon Ball projects, they aren’t thinking about you. They don’t really care about you much. The international popularity that Goku and company have is something that helps reinforce the value of the brand and what it represents, but the business is located in Japan. That’s where all the money moves and it’s not very relevant that you like to watch anime. Have people gone to see the latest Dragon Ball movie at the cinema in Spain or the United States? Surely they loved seeing it, but the box office that matters to them is the Japanese one. And it’s not just about the box office, but also about the countless derivative products that they will sell later, about the licensing of the stuffed animals that they will place in all the arcades in the crane machines or the millions of collectible cards that they will continue to print for profit. with the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade.

In the West, it is interesting to keep the spirit of Dragon Ball alive because money is made, above all, with the games, but it is not that there is much more business outside of that. And if you take a general account, in the end the Japanese don’t care if you like Dragon Ball Daima more or less. ¿The character designs seem childish to you. What do the characters have in this new version of the anime? Do you know that it is not a coincidence? The Dragon Ball anime is aimed at children and continuing to watch Goku and company as adults gives them the impression that it already smells closed. The young audience is losing interest and it is obvious that, to keep the franchise alive and making money from it, they have to resort to the commercial techniques that work best in Japan.

Designs like Dragon Ball Daima guarantee that you will have characters to give and take when making stuffed animals, dolls, posters and anything else you can think of. If, in addition, they hit the nail on the head with a character that is liked by the public, they could have a new icon to squeeze endlessly among Japanese citizens.

That Muten Roshi as a child, for example, could be a hit depending on the type of personality he has. «How adorable!” the Japanese would say and, the next day, thousands of teenagers would begin to put their keychains on their backpacks. As you already know, it only takes one adorable character, like Anya from Spy x Family, for merchandising sales to be simply spectacular. Well, imagine that a series, this new Dragon Ball series, has 10 or 15 adorable characters that they can put to the test. In the end there are surely two or three that hit hard!

Because here, now what it is about is know what they are selling us. Are the characters children and do they have the mentality of a child? Or are they adults trapped in a child’s body? What did they ask of the dragon balls in this case? The truth is that I ask myself many questions. For example, I would like to know why Bulma is still wearing Grandma’s pearl necklace and hasn’t already thrown it against the wall.

I am clear that I will end up watching Dragon Ball Daima, mainly due to social pressure, but my dissatisfaction with the trailer and the idea that has been seen is enormous. It probably wouldn’t have bothered me so much if the news had been released later and it didn’t seem like it was Akio Iyoku’s first quarter-pounding move. Toriyama is mentioned a lot, but It seems like the same old song and we imagine him with his ball having a little bit of everything. And I’m not asking him to be Eiichirō Oda controlling One Piece obsessively to take extreme care of each product, but it wouldn’t hurt if he applied a little more.