Leyla knows the whole truth about Kadir’s death and has decided to clarify her doubts by talking to Süsen. Ömer’s girlfriend confesses to him, through tears, that since her hand hurt a lot, she lent Melisa her car and that Doruk does not know that her sister was to blame for causing the accident.

“Why did you hide it from him?” Leyla reproaches her interlocutor and Süsen affirms that Akif told him that since the car was his they would also make him pay for it. Furthermore, young Eren’s girlfriend tells him that it was later that she found out about Kadir’s death.

Unable to stop crying, Süsen begs her friend not to tell Ömer anything… she will give him anything! However, Leyla does not allow herself to be manipulated and blurts out: “They deserve to know how her brother died.”

Süsen claims that even if he told the truth, they couldn’t bring Kadir back to life. And not only that, he confesses that when he went to tell the truth… Kaan stopped him!

Leyla doesn’t know how to handle the situation… she needs to think! “I don’t know if I can live with this secret,” Tolga’s sister snaps at Süsen. Will she tell the truth to Ömer? Would she prefer to protect the integrity of her friend?

