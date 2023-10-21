Every time you buy a new mobile phone, you automatically know that it will not last you a lifetime, there will come a time when it will stop working, it will no longer receive security and system updates and, therefore, it will be more vulnerable to attacks. malware attacks.

It’s important pointing that Each brand and model of smartphone has its own useful life period. Typically, most mobile devices are designed to last between 3 and 4 years, although this can vary considerably depending on the brand and model.

The key is in the battery

One of the most critical components in any mobile phone is the battery. Over time, its performance can noticeably decrease, which affects autonomy and overall efficiency.

When this component starts to fail, you’re likely to find yourself with a phone that can’t hold a charge all day, which can be frustrating.

The battery is one of the factors that most influences the expiration date of a smartphone, and when it begins to show signs of failure, it is an important indication that you may need a new device.

If you are wondering how long a cell phone lasts, the answer is more complicated than it seems. It all depends on the manufacturer, the range of equipment and the care each person gives it.

However, Apple is known for providing updates and support for its devices longer than other brands. And this must be related to the battery capacity and other internal factors.

The average useful life of some mobile phones from the most popular brands are as follows:

Huawei: 2 to 4 years Google Pixel: 3 to 5 years Samsung: 3 to 6 years iPhone: 4 to 8 years.

A few years ago, when the battery ran out or deteriorated, you could change it for a new one and continue using the same device without any problem.

But currently, this is impossible, and much of it is because most mobile phones now have built-in batteries that cannot be easily replaced, which limits the useful life of the device.

This is how you can know the expiration date of your mobile

Have you ever wondered how much life your smartphone has left? Although it doesn’t usually have an expiration date as such, there are some clues that can help you know when your device was manufactured and how long it can last.

And an effective way to find out is through the end of life.date website. This site provides information on the useful life dates of a device, including mobile phones.

Simply, Enter the make and model of your phone in the search bar and you will get information about when it might reach its expiration date.. Similarly, you can browse the list of products and manufacturers if your device is not in the main list.

Obviously, there are other options with which you can know the expiration date of your device or when it will stop receiving system and security updates. Remember that the useful life of a mobile phone begins from the moment it was manufactured and not from the moment you bought it.

In this way, one of the most obvious tests to know if your equipment has reached the end of its useful life is to know the manufacturing date and when it will receive security updates. In this way, if you bought the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it means that its expiration date would be until 2031, taking into account the range of 8 years that Apple usually provides support for its equipment.

However, if you have purchased a Galaxy A34 5G mobile, its support date expires until March 24, 2028, just like the Galaxy A54 5G. On the end of life.data site you find all the information, which is important and where it mentions everything about the end of your team.