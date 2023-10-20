How beautiful the outcome of the last duel at La Pista between Pablo Carbonell and Irene Villa was! Without a doubt, there is a great lesson in sportsmanship, as well as a fair reward for the guest. She knew what song it was from the beginning, although she was unable to prove it until after listening to the second fragment.

With the first one he has already recognized Let me kiss you, by Alejandro Sanz. However, neither the title nor the lyrics came to mind. “Wow, I’ve danced it a thousand times,” she said. Making a great effort, and showing that he had the melody, he came up with some words that Roberto Leal ended up accepting as good because this victory has been a lot of work.

When the music played, Irene sang the entire song, demonstrating that her nerves from the test were indeed blocking her. Pablo Carbonell ended up surrendering to his rival and leaving a show of camaraderie: “I lost but I didn’t care because I loved watching you dance.” Discover this great moment in the video!