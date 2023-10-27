loading…

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at the UN General Assembly that the Indonesian government strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on hospitals and places of worship in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NEW YORK – The Indonesian government urges the UN General Assembly (SMU) to form an independent commission to investigate the attack Israel in Gaza, Palestine.

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on hospitals and places of worship in the Palestinian enclave.

Retno conveyed Indonesia’s insistence at the UN SMU emergency meeting in New York, Thursday (26/10/2023), which discussed Israel’s illegal actions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Speaking not only on behalf of a Minister of Foreign Affairs, but also on behalf of a woman, a mother and a grandmother, Retno called for violence in Gaza to be stopped immediately, civilians to be protected, and humanitarian aid to be provided immediately.

This top Indonesian diplomat also asked UN member states to use their hearts to defend justice and humanity.

“We have stood countless times in this hall to reduce the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine. There are countless times we have held emergency UN High School meetings regarding the fate of the Palestinian people. “But there are countless times our hopes have been dashed because of narrow political interests,” said Foreign Minister Retno, whose speech transcript was shared by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday (27/10/2023).

Foreign Minister Retno said that the world seemed to refuse to see the reality of the disaster in Gaza. Yet to this day the attacks and massacres in Gaza continue.

According to him, in the midst of this disaster, it is very unfortunate that the UN Security Council failed to take the necessary steps. For this reason, the UN SMU must be able to carry out the role that the UN Security Council failed to carry out. The UN SMU must prove that UN members uphold human dignity and life.

“My presence here is to defend humanity. Indonesia strongly condemns the violence committed by Israel against Palestine, including attacks on hospitals and places of worship in Gaza. “Indiscriminate killings, kidnappings and collective punishment of civilians must be condemned because they are inhumane and violate international law,” said Foreign Minister Retno.

Indonesia’s first female foreign minister mentioned three plus one concrete steps that were urgently taken.