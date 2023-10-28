Digital life in China is not simple to the eyes of a Westerner: many of the everyday services here are not allowed there, such as the Meta, Snapchat or Telegram applications. Websites, even if they are personal, must have a license. And although the internal connectivity is excellent, the external one is not, and complicates the digital union between offices of the same company if one is in China, For example. Not to mention censorship, of course.

For a company it is not either: if it wants to have a certain presence in the Asian giant, even if it is simply through a landing page that publicizes its services there, It has some considerations that are unknown outside of China.. It is also not that different from what the GDPR means in terms of bureaucracy in the European Union, but it makes it necessary to have someone who understands the local context.

And if it is about having a slightly larger presence, when a reliable connection with China from the headquarters is needed, the complexity goes up a few notches.

That’s where Alberto comes in.

Bureaucracy and technique

Alberto Roura, Basque by birth, has been in Australia for nine years. He went there to learn English and have one more life experience under his belt, but he liked it so much that he stayed… and developed a professional career that not even he expected. “I came here to work as a frontend developer, then I became a backend developer, and since 2017, infrastructure manager. At the same time, I have my own business, Guztia, as partner of Alibaba Cloud, helping companies that want to enter China in some way”, he explains to us. Alibaba Cloud is the cloud services provider of the homonymous company, the same activity as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud, but in Asia and the Pacific.





The union between Australia and China is not coincidental: if in Spain we have the European Union and the United States as the main influences, also at a technological level, the Asia-Pacific region has China as its great reference. And Australia receives double influence: on one side, the North American influence. On the other, the Asian one. A good simile of what Alberto contributes.

“In 2017, in addition to starting as an infrastructure manager at the company I work for, I started translating technical documentation from Alibaba Cloud, which is the main cloud provider in the region, into English. There weren’t many people with my profile, they started send me clients, I got certifications and became their partner. Companies with a presence in China and Australia began to turn to me for consulting, implementations, etc.“he explains to us.

The relevance of Alibaba Cloud and to a lesser extent other Chinese providers is often forgotten in the West, but it is capital for anyone who wants to enter China with their business.

“That’s when companies discover that it is not as easy to enter China as it is in other places. From a company that just wants to have a simple website there and discovers that it looks completely broken, and needs several implementations; even the issue of licenses,” he adds.

The issue of licenses is due to ICP licenses. In China, having a website is equivalent to having a radio or television channel when considered broadcast media, which is why they require a government license. When someone creates a website, their own provider already sends them alerts and steps to follow to get one. If you ignore them, after a few months they block your website and it is no longer accessible. Alberto also helps with these procedures, especially in the case of companies that want their website to directly sell online, which requires a more specific and complex type of ICP license.

But where the mother of the lamb comes in is with VPNs, which have little to do with commercial VPNs, which are usually aimed at simulating connections from other countries to access catalogs of streaming video services, for example, or remote connections. to the work server. The product that Alberto installs has nothing to do with that: They are VPNs for corporate clients who need connectivity with China and above all demand a reliable connectionand when it comes to connecting China abroad, it usually isn’t.

15,000 euros per month to guarantee a stable connection

“China has 1.4 billion people, managing that connection is already a challenge. On top of that, the infrastructure is not as good externally as it is internally. The orography also adds complexity,” explains Alberto. “I install and manage the connectivity of a company that needs to have that presence in China. What the VPN does is guarantee bandwidth. Directly reserve a percentage of China Telecom cable and assures it to a client.” That cable, by the way, is free of Chinese government blockages.

For a company, this reliability in the connection is canonical. It is not the same as a private user having a video call cut off or having too much lag for a while while playing online than for a company to not have its data synchronized between different branches.

Alberto gives us some examples, such as a global sports broadcasting company. “Alibaba Cloud was the cloud infrastructure partner for an event that that company was broadcasting. There was a huge amount of data generated with those broadcasts, you needed backups, everything going through the cloud…” With a standard connection it would have been unlikely to achieve the necessary stability to broadcast such an event properly.

Another example is that of a large European vehicle manufacturer, which also has an office in Beijing. “The data synchronization between their European office and the one in Beijing was very slow, so I made them a VPN to connect their European office to the node they had closest to Alibaba Cloud, and then connect that node via VPN to the office in Beijing”. Between both nodes is where that guaranteed bandwidth package is.

The prices are necessary infrastructure costs for a company of a certain size that wants to operate in China, although they sound outrageous to the average citizen. They are chosen based on the speed required for the connection, given in turn by the concurrence of connections.

SPEED

Monthly price

2 Mbps

300 €

10 Mbps

1.500 €

100 Mbps

15.000 €

1 Gbps

100.000 €

10 Gbps

780.000 €

Most of its clients opt for packages of a maximum of 100 Mbps. Those of 2 Mbps are sufficient for data synchronization between regions (cloud of files, documents…).

A large studio of very popular video games hired 100 Mbps for having a high number of users. “That company didn’t want to have anything hosted in China, but they needed to serve Chinese users, and they had to use a rotating image captcha to verify that a user is human and not a bot. Also, the loading of that captcha “It had to take less than 300 milliseconds, very complicated if it involved using a code that was outside of China. I set up one of these connections, guaranteed and optimized, and that’s what’s behind the captcha that those players complete.”

Sometimes it also installs ad hoc infrastructures, for specific uses. For example, for a video call meeting between investors, held in China but followed remotely from other countries.

In any case, its business model is like that of free software: You don’t charge for it, but rather for installing it and carrying out maintenance. through a monthly amount.

“When talking about the installation of VPNs in China, it seems that it is so that people can bypass government blocks, but it is not about that, but rather about guaranteeing the stability of the connection in corporate environments. We guarantee that stable and fast connection, with optimized routing between China and the rest of the world. Without it, you have the Government’s own blockades, cross-border checks, poor connectivity with abroad… A simple foreign website can take thirty seconds to load,” adds Alberto.

Featured image | Xataka with Midjourney.

In Xataka | China responds to the United States by turning off the graphite tap. Its goal: lead the electric car.