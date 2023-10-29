Suara.com – Nagita Slavina’s sister, Marsha Tengker or familiarly known as Caca Tengker, appeared different at the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 event. Caca Tengker, who doesn’t wear the hijab every day, looked beautiful in Muslim clothes.

Caca Tengker was appointed as a model for a hijab fashion brand along with other artists and influencers such as Melodi Laksani, former JKT 48 and Dara Arafah.

Raffi Ahmad’s sister-in-law looks beautiful wearing the hijab. He wore a white shirt and trousers with a cream colored outer. Caca Tengker is also seen wearing earrings outside her hijab.

Caca Tengker’s appearance in the hijab also amazed her mother, Rieta Amilia. Even Rieta Amilia admitted that she was stunned to see her second daughter looking beautiful wearing the hijab.

Rieta Amilia said this when asked about her opinion about Caca Tengker’s appearance, who wore a hijab during a fashion show on the catwalk.

“Pangling. I saw it right at first, but it turns out it’s true,” said Rieta Amilia in a video uploaded by the Tiktok account @lozyhijab_, quoted by Suara.com, Sunday (29/10/2023).

Rieta Amilia asked for prayers so that her daughter would immediately wear the hijab.

“God willing, I hope you will soon be able to wear the hijab, pray for me,” he said.

Netizens also praised the appearance of Aunt Rafathar and Rayyanza.

“I just realized that it’s mba Caca, masyaAlla, she’s pretty,” said the @ran*** account.

“MasyaAllah, Miss Caca is really beautiful,” explained the account @far****.

“Very elegant, mashaAllah,” said the account @ris****.