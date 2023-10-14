Paco León, Mariano Peña and Mari Paz Sagayo have reviewed various moments of their professional career. The actors have talked about the importance of physical appearance in the world of acting and have joked about the parties that take place on filming.

Joaquín wanted to know what was one of his worst moments in his profession. Paco León has decided to tell an anecdote that happened to him during his film debut in the movie Reinas.

“I was super nervous with my prepared text,” the actor said about one of his first jobs in the cinema. Paco León has revealed that they made him repeat the text several times and he did not understand what they wanted from him as an actor, “I no longer knew what I was saying.”

Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, has confessed that after that moment he got into the caravan and started crying thinking that he was not good for that profession.