The eReader war has been heating up for some years now, with two companies that clearly lead the sector and they are Amazon and Rakuten, with their Kindle and Kobo as a reference for all users in practically all segments.

Amazon is the one with the largest market share, although that does not mean that the Kobos are not worth it, and in fact I have been able to see it first-hand because it has only been three months since I made the jump from one brand to another.

After many years of reading and a lot on Kindles, with two basic models and a Paperwhite, I decided to take advantage of an offer and buy a Kobo Libra 2which costs just under 200 euros, although in my case I got it even cheaper by opting for a refurbished model from Amazon.

With a backlit screen and adjustable color temperature, it is an ideal eReader for night readers. It is also waterproof and has buttons to turn the page.

The price was what convinced me completely, as I will explain later, since the features it offers for what it costs have no equal even in the Kindle catalog.

Beyond that, the results have been so surprising that I highly doubt I’ll go for a Kindle again if Rakuten stays the course on pricing and continues to push for some innovative features.

Much more competitive price than alternatives

To put the figures in context, it must be said that the Kobo Libra 2 is Rakuten’s equivalent to the Kindle Oasis, by design and features. The first of them costs 199 euros, although it is possible to find it cheaper; the second costs 249 euros.

With that, a significant differentiating element is introduced, and it is the main reason why I thought to try my luck with the Kobo. If you also get a good bargain like in my case, so much the better.

An ergonomic design with buttons

There are two types of readers, and one of them, usually higher priced, has a design that adds a few more centimeters to the body on one side, as a “handle” to improve succession.

Furthermore, this area includes two buttons to turn page and go backsomething that may seem irrelevant but is not at all.

The Kobo Libra 2 is much more comfortable to hold precisely for this reason, because the grip is more comfortable. Also, imagine the following situation: you are in bed, covered up to your neck and with one hand holding your book. You want to turn the page but you can’t with just one hand, what do you do?

Normally that would mean having to remove your other hand, a pain, but books that have physical buttons don’t require it. You simply have to stretch your finger a little and press the page turn button.

A small change in design that nevertheless makes a difference and for which it is worth paying a little more.

Lower weight than the Kindle Paperwhite I used before

The Kobo Libra 2 weighs just 215 grams, but you wouldn’t know that when you hold it for the first time. In my case, what I noticed immediately is a huge difference in step compared to the Kindle Paperwhite that I had before.

It is true that the equivalent model, the Kindle Oasis, weighs somewhat less, but in any case it is another of those things that justify the price difference between basic and mid-range models.

In the end, weight matters when you are going to read for hours and hours with the reader in your hands, so every gram counts.

EPUB and PDF without compatibility problems

If you’ve had a Kindle before, you know that they are tied to Amazon’s e-book store. You can overcome that limitation with programs like Caliber, but you will have to convert certain documents to mobi, Amazon’s format.

Kobo uses EPUB and, although it is always advisable to use the Rakuten store, you can simply grab a book in EPUB, EPUB3 or PDF format and transfer it to the internal storage as you would with a pendrive.

Once you connect the Kobo Libra 2 to a computer via USB C, with any operating system, it is detected as storage and you can easily transfer filesnothing to do with Kindles.

You can use Caliber to organize your library, but it is not essential.

Switch between books and audiobooks in an instant

If when you start the Kobo Libra 2 you log into your Rakuten account, something that is not absolutely necessary, you will be able to use a function that I found quite remarkable, especially if you like audiobooks.

You can buy a book in their store in text and audio and go from one format to another seamlessly, that is, you turn off your Kobo and leave it at page 100, go to the audiobook on the same Kobo and continue playing it on the page 100 but in audio.

Not only that, but you can even listen to or read what you’ve purchased in the Kobo mobile app.

For many people this can be a characteristic that does make a fundamental difference. In my case I am not particularly fond of audiobooks, but I find it useful anyway.

