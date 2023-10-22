Máximo Huerta and Samantha Hudson are giving it their all in Password. The two have made it clear that, when they get involved in something, they do it in a big way. Thanks to their connection, speed and mental agility, they have helped several contestants take home money.

Máximo Huerta has introduced Fran, a new contestant whom he already knew and with whom he shared a curious anecdote. “Chance brought us together at a book signing. He came with his wife and there he asked me to ask for her hand with one of my books,” he explained.

What the journalist did was write in the book the phrase that Francisco had asked him for and his wife’s surprise was enormous when she read it. Plus she was and is a big fan of Máximo Huerta!

“What a coincidence that you coincide here today at Password,” commented Cristina Pedroche. If that’s what this program doesn’t achieve! Play the video above and listen to the full romantic anecdote!