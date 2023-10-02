Is it Bugs Bunny… or is it the caped crusader?

The anniversary of the Warner Bros. company is giving out a lot of merchandising of all kinds. There are many toy companies, and other types, that are participating in it, such as Beast Kingdom, which is responsible for this figure of Bugs Bunny as Batman. An articulated doll with a real fabric cape and pants that is simply beautiful.

The price is $69.99 and it has a size of 6.7 inches, that is, 17 centimeters (and a little bit). He comes with three pairs of interchangeable hands, more than a dozen points of articulation and sports Batman’s iconic suit with its blue, gray and yellow finishes. Let Gotham tremble! This vigilante is thirsty for revenge and hungry for carrots!

Bugs Bunny como Batman

Other crossovers between Looney Tunes and DC Comics superheroes

The truth is that there have been several times that the Looney Tunes have incarnated or crossed paths with the heroes and villains of DC Comics, something that is very simple since they all belong to the same parent company. Among the different adventures shared there have been those between Bugs Bunny with the Legion of Superheroes, the Martian Manhunter and Marvin (the Martian, of course), Daffy Duck and the Joker and, of course, the unforgettable crossover between Batman and Elmer Fudd.

Another one to highlight is the episode “SuperRabbit” of the series The Looney Tunes Show that aired between 2011 and 2015, a production that is one of the best that has been done with these characters in a long time. In the chapter in question Bugs Bunny tells Daffy Duck the story of his life which is, point by point, the one that we all know well about Superman but passed through the filter of humor, eccentricity and a certain madness that everything that surrounds the characters has. Looney Tunes.

Bugs Bunny as Miller’s Batman