I am Groot he’s back. In its second season, the endearing series of short films starring Little Groot gives us a new string of mini stories in which the most powerful Guardian of the Galaxy will continue to do his thing, turning everything upside down in the most unexpected ways.

While facing everyday situations where everyone will see themselves reflected at some point. Or not. Because we already know how everything ends with Groot involved. And pay attention because in its second year I am Groot has a key episode for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With cameo from The Vigilante included!

Groot continues to give more war than ever and we are happy. TRUE? Surely the little ones at home are applauding the return of the best-known Colossus Flora in the entire Galaxy.

In this video I bring you my particular review of the second season of Yo Soy Groot.

Little Groot is an earthquake. A restless ass that doesn’t stop. And in its second season, those responsible once again give us 5 of the lightest and most endearing stories where we will continue to witness the outrages that Groot causes in his wake.

A fun snack that allows us to disconnect for a while from stress and life’s problems and immerses us in this small world where Groot will have to manage to get out of all the trouble he gets into away from the shadow of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Little Groot has all the room to continue shining like never before and continue showing that Disney can sell even more stuffed animals of this adorable character who stole our hearts in the first Guardians movie.

The short and concise stories, with an approach, middle and end, show that Marvel Studios can also synthesize the plots to offer us something lighter.

The series continues to meet the expectations raised in the previous season. With simple and fun plots. Without much weight. To clear the mind. Put on autopilot and let yourself go.

The animation continues to be at a higher level with 3D that means the series can perfectly coexist with its older brothers in cinema and Disney+ without fear of messing up.

The textures. The camera movements. It’s pure cinema. On a smaller scale. Literal. But I think the level of animation is at a higher level in many aspects. Which gives it a very unique touch. A great point. The sound effects and music. Everything flows to delight us with a most irreverent and cute special.

This second season of I Am Groot has five new episodes, each one more bizarre.

In the first…

Groot meets an adorable chick with whom he becomes good friends and whom he begins to take care of with all the responsibilities that entails… And they won’t be pleasant at all.

In a second…

Groot shows us his most gamer side with the consequences that this implies… More when Little Groot finds a false nose that allows him to discover another sense that will amaze him at the little surprises that a life full of smells and new sensations holds.

In the third…

Groot arrives on a frozen planet and takes the opportunity to celebrate his particular Christmas with a snowman who will soon take on a life of his own and dye everything red Terminator style in an adventure where the scoundrel Colossus Flora will have to show off his great abilities. in combat in the best way.

In the fourth episode…

Groot finds himself in space at a fast food stand with such good luck that he realizes he is short on cash so he decides to raid the Guardians of the Galaxy ship looking for some loose cash. Of course. Making it very brown. With cameos included from the Nova Corps. If Groot can’t be left alone for a minute.

In the fifth and final episode of the season.

We meet again with The Watcher who tells us a prophecy and the chosen one of the same who is none other than Groot.

Little Groot will have to face a series of threats and traps in an arcane temple very Indiana Jones style.

With the fate of the universe in his hands. Will Groot be able to complete the mission or will everything end like the rosary of the dawn?

Conclusion

I Am Groot, I don’t think it will change the life of anyone who is up to date with the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but I consider that it is a more than necessary show for the little ones, the true target for which this series is directed, and that it may well prove to be a good breeding ground for future generations of Marvel fans.

Those responsible for the series have already commented that they could continue exploiting this type of format with other characters such as Little Rocket or even The Little Avengers. If everything serves to try to attract a new audience, perfect. You need to renew your closet from time to time.

I Am Groot is a series that allows us not to think too much and enjoy without worrying about what will happen next. Where the piece fits into the MCU puzzle.

The series allows us to reconnect with our inner child in the best way. And you couldn’t ask for more. With the pretensions that are spent they make it clear what the line of Yo Soy Groot is. So those who are disappointed know that James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is still there.

I am Groot more than meets expectations and nothing more. We’ll see if they renew it or not. So far they have left us a good series of mini stories in which it is clear that there are a thousand and one adventures to tell.

From 1 to 10, what did you think of the second season of I Am Groot? Do you want more? What do you think of the path that the animated sector of Marvel Studios is taking? See you in the comments! You can watch both seasons with your Disney + subscription.