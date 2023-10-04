The driver market for the 2024 WRC seemed to be a transition towards the future, when the big contracts would end and, at least on paper, we could see a revolution. Instead, Ott Tanak’s return to Hyundai after just a year in M-Sport has changed the scenarios.

Hyundai Motorsport has just had to suffer a double knockout blow: Toyota Racing won the Constructors’ championship title with 2 rallies to spare also thanks to a lack of teamwork by the Alzenau team and, as if that wasn’t enough, the same mistake led Thierry Neuville out of contention in the fight for the Drivers’ world title, now an exclusive affair between Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans.

The year still underway has been very complicated for Hyundai. Only one victory, that of Neuville in Sardinia, many podiums for the Belgian, but also performances which, if compared in general with those of the Toyotas, cannot be considered sufficient. The current ranking of the Constructors’ World Championship is clear: 106 points difference between the Japanese and Korean manufacturers.

Let’s be clear: the tragedy that struck the team last April 13th, namely the death of Craig Breen due to an accident that occurred during the pre-event tests of the Croatian Rally, had a weight from a moral point of view. But the team is missing from a technical and management point of view, although compared to last year Cyril Abiteboul – the team principal – and the new technical director François-Xavier Demaison have arrived after his brief experience in Formula 1 with Williams.

Ott Tanak’s return to Alzenau after just one season in M-Sport is great news for Hyundai. He will return to having a driver line up that can be compared to the Toyota squadron even though he has not yet announced who will be the driver (or drivers…) who will support Neuville and the Estonian next season.

The human material at the piloting level will be of a much higher lineage than the current one and, it must be said, that will be a starting point on which to rebuild. But it is not enough and will not be enough if other maneuvers are not made around it to change things.

During 2023 Hyundai revealed errors in tactics and management of situations with its crews as we were able to notice in Chile. But there is more. It’s not just a question of team orders, but also of having a car, in this case the i20 N Rally1, that can be closer – if not on par – in performance with the excellent Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

Indeed, at least for now, the i20 is the least successful car of the season. M-Sport and Tanak brought the Ford Puma Rally1 to success twice (Sweden and Chile), therefore one more victory than the Korean car.

The i20, at least in Neuville’s hands, has shown potential on almost all the routes tackled so far in 2023. A couple of victories escaped due to driver errors, but others – and it is worth underlining – were the result of a reliability not yet at the levels of that achieved this year by Toyota.

After winning the Constructors’ title in Chile, Toyota Racing team principal Jari-Matti Latvala proudly underlined this very fact: “I believe that the most important part, the one that allowed us to bring home the title, is It was the reliability. We were able to bring the cars to the finish line several times and I believe that to win the title it is a crucial aspect.”

“When the Rally1s made their debut in the WRC, i.e. in 2022, we were strong, but we noticed that we had some weaknesses especially on the rougher dirt roads. At that point we worked on that aspect and managed to improve the car in those conditions.”

“It was really great to see and I think this continuous development and approach to making better and better cars helped us a lot in winning the titles.”

A snapshot that photographs the difference in reliability between Toyota and Hyundai is the passage of Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Ogier on the same dip that led the Belgian to retire at the Acropolis Rally. On Neuville’s Hyundai the front right suspension literally collapsed, while that of Ogier – who had vehemently hit the same hole – only reported some damage, allowing the 8-time world champion to close the test and underline how the GR Yaris had been solid enough to withstand such a compression.

Often the little things make the difference. Especially in Motorsport. The devil is in the details. In Alzenau they should think about finding their own, leaving nothing to chance to return to stinging like in the two years in which he managed to bring home two world constructors’ titles.

