Sometimes they come back. And they make even more noise if they do it after just one season and after the termination of a contract that would have kept the parties together also in 2023. Ott Tanak is the market coup that Hyundai Motorsport has scored for the next WRC season, the 2024.

The Estonian driver will return to Alzenau after just one season spent in M-Sport Ford and at the wheel of the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, with which he won the Swedish Rally. The second adventure with the British team seemed to have started in the best way with that success, but then things took a drastic turn for the worse.

The Puma proved to be far from both the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and the Hyundai i20 N Rally1. It did so in performance and, even more evidently, in reliability despite the two successes achieved in Sweden in February and in Chile last weekend.

M-Sport tried to retain Ott and co-driver Martin Jarveoja, but the Estonian crew, given their class, have higher ambitions. Furthermore, at 36 years old, Tanak still wants to have some chance of bringing home another world title after the – extraordinary – one obtained in 2019 with Toyota Racing.

Tanak’s return to Hyundai Motorsport should be considered a turn of events, even if the difficulties of M-Sport Ford have facilitated this reverse path which is causing a sensation. Ott had literally fled Alzenau, tearing up by mutual agreement with the team the contract that would have bound them again this season.

Tanak was no longer at ease, despite having spoken of personal reasons in the statement with which a year ago he announced that he had terminated the contract with the Korean manufacturer.

With Hyundai, Tanak and Jarveoja achieved 5 victories. The first at the 2020 Rally Estonia, the calendar year shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 the two did an encore, winning the Rally Finland, but it was the 2022 season that saw them most successful with the i20.

In the first year with the Alzenau Rally1, Tanak achieved three successes: the Rally Italia Sardegna, the Rally of Finland again and the Rally of Ypres, his last victory with the team then directed by Julien Moncet. The 18th hurray came, as mentioned, this year at the Swedish Rally with the Ford Puma.

Ott Tänak said: “I am excited to rejoin Hyundai Motorsport starting from the 2024 WRC season. Since our parting ways exactly one year ago, the team has worked very hard on the new technical structure. Hyundai Motorsport has a vision and a clear objective for the near future and this convinced me to join forces again.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Cyril Abiteboul and François-Xavier Demaison, because their experience and knowledge in motorsport is definitely a great advantage for the entire team. Our goal in this new chapter will be to win them all and three titles and, with the new team structure, we have all the tools necessary to achieve it. Here we go!”

Tanak’s move to Hyundai also gives important indications on the driver market for next season. Hyundai should have concluded his movements, although any decisions regarding Dani Sordo, Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen will need to be monitored. The team said it wanted to take time to complete the driver line-up for next year.

Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim said: “With Thierry and Ott, Hyundai Motorsport has two of the most talented and competitive crews leading our 2024 campaign. This combination is a proven success; it led to our second manufacturers’ title in 2020 and We achieved our highest number of wins in a single season in 2022. We are delighted to welcome Ott back to us and look forward to fighting even harder together in our next chapter.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: “Hyundai Motorsport exists to fight for rally victories and championship titles. We want to be seen as a credible competitor with the tools to do the job; that means the car, organization and driving talent. As we explored our options for 2024, I opened up a discussion with Ott, who was excited about the renewed ambitions and structure we are putting in place. We are pleased that he is ready to resume the unfinished business he has with our team. I am sure that, in the right environment, Thierry and Ott will be able to bring out the best in each other.” With this pair of winning crews secured, we can take some time to strategically consider our full lineup for next season.”

Never change a winning team. And Toyota will continue in exactly the same way as this year. Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans start, with Sébastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta alternating (sometimes, however, all 4 will race together) on the third GR Yaris Rally1.

The situation of M-Sport is more in flux. To date there are no free top drivers on the market willing to accept a real challenge. We’ll see how the British team will be able to complete a driver line-up which, to date, only has question marks within it.