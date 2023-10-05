Hyundai Motorsport today announced the names of the three crews it will field at the Rally Japan, the last round of the 2023 WRC scheduled for 16 to 19 November.

The Alzenau team will continue with the policy carried out in recent years, confirming the two starting crews also on Japanese asphalts and maintaining the alternation on the third car.

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe will regularly be at the wheel of the number 11 i20 N Rally1 to try to replicate the success achieved at the end of 2022. The Belgians managed to give one of the few disappointments to Toyota Racing, winning on their home soil, in front of their fans.

This year too Neuville will race for the pleasure of seeking the 19th victory of his career, because since the Rally of Chile he is mathematically out of the running for the title, limited to only Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans.

On the second i20 N Rally1 there will be Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm. The two Finns, however, will have only one objective during the last two races of the year: to convince the leaders of Hyundai Motorsport to give them another chance after the return of Ott Tanak starting next season.

The opportunity could open up for them to race in the third i20, but this will be linked to the possible introduction of a fourth i20, otherwise they could find themselves forced to return to a part-time crew, sharing the car with another.

The 2023 Rally Japan will also be important for another reason. Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera will race in the third i20 N Rally1 and for them it could be the last appearance together not only in the season, but in their careers.

The Spaniard from Torrelavega will have to clarify his intentions regarding his future and Hyundai will have to do its part, deciding if and what Dani’s role could be from 2024 onwards. It is not excluded that he could continue, but to date there is more uncertainty than the basics.

Read also: