A new movie comes to our screens starring Ben Affleck, directed by Robert Rodríguezwith a script by Rodríguez himself accompanied by Max Borenstein: Hypnotic… Let’s see how the invention has turned out.

Telepaths read minds. Hypnotists reshape your reality

Determined to find his missing daughter, Detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) finds himself immersed in a labyrinth as he investigates a series of reality-defying bank robberies that will make him question everything and everyone around him. With the help of Diana Cruz, a gifted psychic, Rourke pursues and is simultaneously pursued by a deadly specter, the only man he believes holds the key to finding his daughter. But he will end up discovering much more than he expected.

Hypnotic is entertaining, well-paced (Rodriguez’s hand remains firm), and yet Although it doesn’t bore us, it doesn’t attract our attention enough either.. And the problem comes for several reasons.

Hypnotic, precisely, it is not, no

The story is still a mixture of different elements, which is not bad in itself… if it were not for the fact that the mixture does not make sense, because The union is not better than the sum of the elements. At times we are faced with a B-movie in its concepts, to immediately move on to an eighties action film (video clips with strong colors included) and so on throughout the entire footage, trying not to give us time to think about what is happening in front of our eyes. eyes.

And the script by Rodríguez and Borenstein takes us on a (mental) journey through well-known passages that range from Philip K. Dick to Stephen King, passing through several films (I repeat, eighties) of psychics helping the police, without counting on inevitable memories of very recent films (and a poorly executed tribute to Hitchcock). And this hinders the result because many of these tropes are already seen too much. and even obsolete ones: Desafío Total, Memento, Inception, Blade Runner…

Seers that are not, psychedelic scenes that are only in the mind of one of the protagonists and a setting that seems straight out of The Truman Show. All this and more Rodríguez throws in our faces while telegraphing to us in a not at all subtle way what is happening at a “subconscious level”. That is to say, it won’t take long before we see the trick to this story.

And the story is written in a somewhat crude way, so I want to see a formal and stylistic similarity: the spherical lenses with which Rodríguez films some scenes, They distort the perspective of the protagonist and also of the viewer., tried to lull him to sleep, deceive him. Or, at least, they try. Because Hypnotic is more form than substance, more setting than story… more tinsel than gold, more fireworks than sparkles of genius.

That Ben Affleck is a better director than an actor is something we are all clear about. In Hypnotic he plays a tormented policeman and, therefore, He has an “excuse” for not changing his frown. in the entire hour and a half that the film lasts. To this we must add that his companions must also act accordingly: fixed and penetrating gazes (both at his companions and at the camera), ridiculous phrases from another era (“I have not killed him… I have freed him”), cold and lifeless…

And yet, as I said at the beginning, it is not a boring film. It’s tricky, predictable and nothing innovative, but at least it’s entertaining (especially if you have seen little cinema). Rodríguez is not a good director, but he doesn’t do a bad job either. Furthermore, if you like this director’s work, you will enjoy recognizing many of his “ticks”, as well as common places in his filmography.

In summary, Hypnotic is not a bad film, but it fails to fulfill its own pretensions, both due to the development and the tricks of effect (much less elegant than the works from which it takes ideas and concepts). It may not be subtle work, but at least it’s delightful entertainment (in his own way), because he is clumsy.

Hypnotic is directed by Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Grindhouse), starring Ben Affleck (Argo, Gone Girl), Alice Braga (I Am Legend, Predators) and William Fichtner (Black Hawk Down, Armageddon), and is released on October 27 in theaters.