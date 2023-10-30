Starring Ben Affleck and directed by Robert Rodríguez, Hipnosis: Arma invisible It becomes the perfect movie to watch on the big screen with your favorite person.

The plot focuses on detective Daniel Rourke, who will be involved in the mysterious disappearance of his daughter and a secret government program..

With the help of Diane Cruz, a gifted psychic, you will learn about the concept of “hypnotic,” which means that everything you hear or see seems perfectly normal, but may not be..

Rourke must challenge his own mind and investigate a series of high-level heists. This challenge will not only test his psyche, but will also make him fight to find the one man who holds the key to finding his daughter..

(Hypnotic)

By Robert Rodriguez.

With Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, William Fichtner, JD Pardo, Hala Finley, Jeff Fahey.

United States, 2023.

