Xiaomi finally presented all the details of its first operating system, HyperOS, and in addition to talking about the functions it will offer, he specified all the devices that will receive the update to make the leap to this new stage of the company. And the interesting thing is that as expected, it will not only be the phones that receive the operating system, but also more products in its ecosystem will accept the change.

Goodbye to MIUI

The arrival of HyperOS is one of the most important changes that Xiaomi has experienced in its entire history. This is an exponential leap that will allow the brand’s extended ecosystem to have a common denominator that allows devices to communicate in a much more integrated and solid way.

it is based on the Linux kernel and will continue to offer Android services and libraries so that everything works as it did until now, being able, obviously, to install applications from the Play Store.

The interesting thing is that it is so designed to cover all types of devices, that it can be run both on small devices with 64 KB of RAM and on more complex systems with 24 GB of RAM. This will help you get an idea of ​​what HyperOS will be everywhere.

How to upgrade to HyperOS

Now that the system has your attention, you’re most likely wondering if to cfollow the operating system You will have to buy one of the new Xiaomi 14 or, on the contrary, your old terminal can be updated. Well, the manufacturer is going to offer updates to a large number of devices, however, you may not find your model among the list.

The Xiaomi phones that will be updated with HyperOS are:

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60

It must be taken into account that the new Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will have the operating system as standard right out of the box. The availability of the update will depend on the device, but the idea is that Xiaomi launches the update between December and January.

Smart TVs con HyperOS

Smart TVs will also be updated with the operating system, but at the moment the list of compatible models is quite limited. We don’t know if it will increase, but for now the lucky ones who will receive the software in December are the following:

Xiaomi TV S Pro 65 Mini LED

Xiaomi TV S Pro 75 Mini LED

Xiaomi TV S Pro 85 Mini LED

Other products

It would be useless to say that your operating system is valid for everything if you do not present something to prove it. Xiaomi has confirmed that 3 products will receive the operating system, and although it is a weak launch, we can at least see samples of the software’s versatility.

Xiaomi Watch S3 (will come pre-installed) Xiaomi Smart Camera 3 Pro PTZ (update in December) Xiaomi Sound Speaker (beta in December)

At the moment these are all the devices that will be officially updated to HyperOS. It will be necessary to see if the brand continues to increase the list in the coming months, so we will be attentive.

