Goodbye MIUI, welcome HyperOS. Xiaomi already has a new operating system. After more than a decade with the famous customization layer, the Chinese manufacturer has taken advantage of the presentation of the new Xiaomi 14 to publicize the evolution of its system. One that will not only work with mobile phones, but will give life to all the new products in its enormous ecosystem.

HyperOS is Xiaomi’s response to the path technology is taking. Although it will continue to be based on Android, its intention is that HyperOS will be used in tablets, computers, smart watches and even electric cars.

HyperOS, a rich Android for all types of devices





‘Human x Car x Home’ is the motto of HyperOS, making clear the aspiration of this operating system to try to cover more sectors. One of the main points of HyperOS is the fact that each device, regardless of the type of product, has the best performance.

“Convenient and effective” cross-connection is another aspect of HyperOS. As we have already seen in other operating systems such as HarmonyOS, Xiaomi will allow you to control multiple devices easily from the same notification center.

At the operating system level, we have a modified Linux kernel, what the brand calls Xiaomi Vela. On this we find the Android libraries and the different services. The last layer is Xiaomi HyperConnect, which encompasses the functions of HyperOS to interconnect the different products. And finally the traditional operating system applications.





Xiaomi explains that HyperOS is extremely flexible, being able work on devices with memory from 64 kB to 24 GBreflecting the wide type of devices in which it wants to be present.

For efficiency, Xiaomi points out that HyperOS offers 15% more speed when loading third-party applications, 24% less is required to install applications and reduces storage use of OTA updates by 79%.





At the design level, The appearance of HyperOS is reminiscent of MIUI although with a more minimalist touch and light tones. Mainly we will find new control widgets and an aesthetic renewal in the icons.

Some of the demonstrations that Xiaomi has shown is the possibility of quickly moving the application you are viewing from the mobile phone to the computer or copy and paste between devices.





Xiaomi HyperConnect also acts as a control center for devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem, from surveillance cameras to speakers. As the company explains, this service has been made with “solid security and privacy for all devices and systems.” Additionally, the company talks about an open ecosystem.

In that sense, Xiaomi HyperConnect is capable of working with products from other brands such as Philips Hue or Yeelight. A total of 9,000 different brands.





AI also plays a prominent role in HyperOS. Taking advantage of the presentation, the manufacturer has announced Xiaomi HyperMind. It is an intelligent voice assistant with capabilities to manage different devices.

In addition to the assistant, HyperOS’s artificial intelligence will make it easier for the devices’ NPUs to apply image editing more efficiently.

Developing…

