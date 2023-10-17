Husqvarna presents the new Norden 901 2024. The bike maintains the appreciated technical basis of the previous version (899 cc parallel twin engine, set as a stressed element in a steel trellis frame, combined with a WP APEX adjustable suspension package), but now comes with a new grey/yellow livery and refined in some of its components.

The motorbike is equipped as standard with three engine maps and Updated lean angle-sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (CMTC).while with the optional Explorer mode it is possible to adjust the intervention of the rear wheel anti-slip on ten levels, selectable from the on-board menu.

To complete the innovations of the Norden 901 2024 in terms of equipment, we find the new USB port, the “Hazard Warning” lights which can be quickly activated in case of emergency and the new exhaust systemwhich allows you to comply with Euro 5+ regulations.