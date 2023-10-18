Husqvarna Norten 901 2024, the top of the range wears a new look and refines some components to improve comfort and safety

October 18, 2023

The Norden 901 2024 if presented with a new livery gray – yellow, but this is not the only change he received.

Safety and driving comfort have been improved thanks to the Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control sensitive to the lean angle (CMTC), updated and now adjustable on 10 levels in the optional Explorer Riding Mode (in addition to the canonical Street, Rain, Offroad), while there is a new USB port on the left side of the dashboard, and the Hazard Warning emergency signal.

The exhaust system is also new and guarantees compliance with regulations Euro 5+ of the engine 889 cc parallel twin with 105 HP and 100 Nm of torque.

The engine is set as a stressed element in a lightweight steel trellis frame, which is combined with an advanced adjustable suspension package WP APEXboth receive no changes for the coming year.

The Norden 901 2024 offers the original equipment Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, il Cornering ABS Boschthe PASC (Power Assist Slipper Clutch) torque-assisted slipper clutch, to guarantee a high level of comfort and above all of safety.