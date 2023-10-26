The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM)in coordination with the Secretariats of Finance and National Defense, activated the “Bills Plan” as part of the support for those affected by the passage of “Otis” in Acapulco, Guerrero, which came ashore as a category 5 hurricane, destroying everything in its path and leaving the entire population incommunicado.

Under this modality Cash is supplied to the population affected by natural disasters, through terminals and satellite connection, adding help so that those affected can access the money in their bank accounts.

It was announced that Another benefit it provides is the opening of accounts to receive donations.

The president of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), Julio Carranza, shared that at least 30 bank branches are affected in Guerrero after the passage of the hurricane “Otis” in the entity, where Acapulco and Chilpancingo are the most affected areas.

All about the “Ticket Plan”

The “Bill Plan” was enabled to facilitate the withdrawal of cash using bank cards in the event of natural disasters. This modality works by placing Satellite Point of Sale Terminals to Banjercito for cash withdrawal with bank cards in towns that have suffered damage from natural disasters.

The objective, according to the authorities, is for the population to withdraw cash from their bank accounts.

Carranza said that although communications in the entity are complicated, so it has not been possible to have contact with the personnel who work in its 86 branches of GuerreroOnce the internet is restored, transfers can be made so that the money is available in the affected areas.

