Hurricane Otis hit the southern coast of Mexico on Wednesday with the force of a Category 5 hurricane (winds of 270 km/h), devastating the well-known city of Acapulco which in its history had never seen a storm of this size. Unfortunately, no casualties were initially reported after a few days there were at least 27 plus 4 missing.

Hurricane Otis, an initially underestimated threat and little time to prepare for the impact

Hurricane Otis literally devastated Acapulco, where the military was sent following the impact and is providing concrete assistance to humanitarian relief efforts. Unfortunately at least 27 people lost their lives following the impact while 4 others are still missing. Over 500 thousand homes and businesses remained in the dark while approximately 80% of the hotel structures in Acapulco, a well-known tourist destination, were damaged.

Although the affected areas attempted to limit the damage, the population and authorities had little time to prepare for the impact. And that’s because early predictions underestimated the threat and severity of the event due to how quickly Otis intensified, going from a tropical storm to a dangerous Category 5 hurricane in the space of just 12 hours. Scientists underline how this rapid intensification, an event that is now occurring more and more frequently, is a direct consequence of the climate crisis.