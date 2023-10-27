The first hours of this Wednesday, Acapulco suffered the arrival of “Otis”a hurricane classified as category 5which left serious damage, destruction and hundreds of families incommunicado, such is the case of Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Roberto Palazuelos and Nicole Durazo.

The actress, who was part of the children’s soap opera “Hurrah for the children”he used his social networks to ask his followers for help to locate his in-laws, since they live in the area known as Acapulco Diamante, one of the most affected by the storm.

Although at first she seemed completely desperate for not having any kind of news about her relatives, the 28-year-old explained, in a message she published in her stories, that He was able to communicate with them and knows that they are fine; However, they have not been able to find his location since access to his apartment is blocked by the authorities.

The situation for Nicole, like many people who are experiencing something similar, has become extremely distressing, because although she is sure that her in-laws are alive, she does not know their whereabouts: “The only thing we know is that they are “Okay, but we have no contact with them, we haven’t been able to call them and we don’t know where they are. Please help us locate them.”

In a second message, which was recorded by her husband, They explain that the apartment in which they lived was completely destroyed and although they have tried to send people who can look for thembut the area is in such bad conditions that access is not allowed: “They are not letting the military pass, right now we sent a motorcycle so that I could look for my parents, help us spread the word so that they let those who are going to pass through rescue their relatives from the buildings.”

The actress, finally, called on her followers to unite and send help to all the affected people, because in the midst of the tragedy they have lost practically everything: “Acapulco is destroyed. Please share what is happening and if you can, donate because there is no water or food,” he concluded.

