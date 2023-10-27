Between Wednesday and Thursday the Mexican state of Guerrero was hit by Otis, the strongest hurricane to ever reach the country’s Pacific coast. When it hit land it was category 5, the highest in the hurricane intensity classification, which is used when winds exceed 252 kilometers per hour (in the case of Otis they were 266). The damage was very serious: 27 people died, at least three are missing and in the seaside city of Acapulco, the largest center in the region, there are buildings and infrastructure seriously damaged, with piles of debris everywhere and streets that have turned into rivers of mud.

In Acapulco there are many buildings with roofs uncovered, entire walls collapsed and windows destroyed. The town is full of hotels and popular with tourists, and when Otis arrived it was hosting an international mining conference: the hurricane destroyed hotel rooms, ripped doors off their hinges and scattered furniture across the streets. Evelyn Salgado Pineda, governor of Guerrero state, said Otis caused damage to about 80 percent of Acapulco’s hotels.

Among the buildings hit by the hurricane there were also hospitals: Rosa Icela Rodríguez, national secretary for Security and Citizen Protection (the equivalent of a minister) said that over 200 patients had to be transferred due to the damage caused by the hurricane in the hospitals where they were hospitalized.

The strong winds also tore street lamps and power line pylons from the ground, with interruptions and damage to communications as well, which is currently making it difficult to ascertain the situation.

The wind also uprooted trees, and carried pieces of buildings and infrastructure onto roads and beaches, which are currently partially covered by debris. Many streets are flooded or full of mud, with damage to the ground floors of many homes. Residents have tried to stock up on basic necessities in groceries and supermarkets: now these goods are in short supply and López Obrador has said that the federal government will begin delivering food to the area by air.

In the meantime, around 8 thousand members of the armed forces have been sent to the site to manage the emergency which also concerns the mountainous region beyond Acapulco, where there are dangers of landslides.

Once it reached land, Otis’ winds diminished to Category 4 winds, and then lost strength further as they progressed towards land. However, it was an unusually strong hurricane, particularly for the North Pacific. It had never happened before that a Category 5 hurricane would make landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico, and in general it is rare for hurricanes to remain Category 5 even when they approach the coast, because they usually weaken as they pass over shallower seabeds.