L’Hurricane Lydia hit central-western Mexico on Tuesday with the force of a hurricane category 4 “extremely dangerous”. The storm, which made landfall in the small seaside town of Las Penitas just before 6pm (local time), it unleashed wind gusts of up to 220 km/h. Unfortunately, so far we are counting a victim: A man in Nayarit state was killed when a tree fell on the van he was driving. The storm weakened rapidly as it moved inland, but in the next few hours it will bring some more rain.

Hurricane Lidia, no warning in the next few hours for the Pacific coast of Mexico but rains and floods continue

Hurricane Lidia therefore weakened rapidly returning to the state of tropical stormbut although there is no active alert for the next few hours, the National Hurricane Center warns that the floods and rains continue for some areas of western Mexico that have already experienced significant flooding this week after the tropical storm Max. Rain accumulations da 50 a 100 mm may still affect these areas, locally even up to 300 mm. Precipitation could trigger new flash floods but also mudslides in the higher areas near the coast. Furthermore, Waves will continue to impact the western coast of Mexico and the Lower California Peninsulathroughout the day today.