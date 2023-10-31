loading…

Israel uses tanks and bulldozers to hunt down Hamas militants and search for hostages. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – The team Israel and militant Hamas engaged in fierce fighting in Gaza Strip . The Zionist military said its troops engaged in fighting with Hamas deep inside the Gaza Strip that killed dozens of militants.

Israel says its forces attacked Hamas gunmen inside a vast network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip.

The tunnels are Israel’s main objective as they expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip to stamp out Hamas, which controls Gaza, following a deadly surprise attack in southern Israel three weeks ago.

Israel struck 300 targets on the fourth night of its ground operation in northern Gaza, launched after the bloodiest offensive in its history when the Hamas armed group invaded the country and killed 1,400 people.

“Over the past day, the combined IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked around 300 targets, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts under the shaft, as well as military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas,” the Israeli military said in a statement as reported by the Daily Mail, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Hamas, according to the statement, responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire.

“The soldiers killed terrorists and directed the air force to carry out real-time strikes against terror targets and infrastructure,” said the Israeli military, calling Hamas a terrorist organization.

Footage from the Israeli military showed tanks and armored bulldozers scouring bomb-strewn ground and soldiers searching among destroyed buildings for Hamas militants and 240 hostages.

Hamas also released footage of fighting in the Gaza Strip, including what it said were burning military vehicles.