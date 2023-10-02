Hunter has an enviable track record for many. The story has managed to establish itself as one of the productions and plots most loved by the community. However, the author of it had been missing for years and we knew nothing about him and the possibility of the future of his project.

Well, all these doubts have been dispelled. Yoshihiro Togashi himself, mangaka of Hunter X Hunter, has come out of retirement to give us a novelty that has made fans tremble with excitement. A short, simple, simple, and devastating message.

“Start again”. That is the prayer that the mangaka’s post says, which He had been missing from networks for more than 7 months. As of this publication, the community has first celebrated the return of one of the most influential mangakas on networks, as well as the possible return of Hunter X Hunter.

From his message you can theorize a lot about it, since he is immersed in a new project, a continuation of his star manga, or something completely different. What is clear is that as the days go by we will discover more about it.

Via: Twitter “X”