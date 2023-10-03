The Hunter x Hunter manga could be back very soon, as Togashi has hinted at this possibility.

Toshihiro Yogashi has posted again on the networks, after months of inactivity, giving indications that the Hunter x Hunter manga could be back very soon.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most acclaimed works of all timewhich is full of fascinating characters and a great plot that has deepened over time, revealing disturbing secrets that provide greater context to the story of Yoshihiro Togashi.

Despite the great popularity and interesting plot that Hunter x Hunter houses, this series It is also known for its long hiatuswhich on more than one occasion have led followers to imagine the worst, since their continuous pauses have generated fear in fanswho have been patiently waiting for any news or details regarding the continuation of this great story.

However, recently, The deathly silence that reigned over Hunter x Hunter has endedsince Yoshihiro Togashi has appeared again, sharing a new post with an encouraging message which has excited the loyal fans who are waiting to continue enjoying the adventures of Gon and company.

Hunter x Hunter manga could return very soon

As we have already mentioned, Hunter x Hunter has not had a good time in recent yearssince Togashi’s work has had to go into long pauses due to the mangaka’s health problems, who has been dealing with terrible back problems that forced him to retire for a while and pause the broadcast of the manga.

In addition, After a few months of silence, Yoshihiro Togashi has appeared againbringing with it great news that has generated a lot of emotion in the faithful fans of Hunter x Hunterwho are anxious because the mangaka I can resume the serialization of the manga and continue offering more chapters of this fascinating story.

Through X, the Yoshihiro Togashi official account has shared a new publication confirming the return of the mangakawho has left a small message that has raised the expectations of the faithful followers who have been waiting for a long time for good news regarding Hunter x Hunter.

In this publication you can see an image of what appears to be the corner of one of the manuscripts in which Togashi usually draws the Hunter x Hunter chaptersAccompanied by a message that says the following: “Start over” This comment has generated a furor within the fandom, who have quickly expressed their excitement for the return of the mangaka and for this detail that seems to indicate that the manga could be back very soon.

Togashi’s return and the brief message he shared has generated great expectations among followerswho have quickly shown deep enthusiasm, since, apparently, Hunter x Hunter manga will return very soonsince apparently the mangaka is working on new chapters of this acclaimed and distinctive story.

At the moment there is no more information about this, since This was the only message the mangaka sharedwho had not been active on social networks for 7 months, so uncertainty had taken over the loyal followers who have been waiting patiently the return of the Hunter x Hunter manga.

This news fills the Hunter x Hunter fandom with a lot of excitementwho have not been slow to express their support for the mangaka, apart from being very happy for the possible improvement in Togashi’s health statussince this has been the determining factor that has led this series to go into long pauses.

It remains to be seen that if reveal more details to have greater certainty about the possible return of the Hunter x Hunter mangasince followers have been waiting for a long time for the continuation of this great story that has captivated millions of fans over time.

