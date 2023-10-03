Hunter Biden, the second son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three charges related to an affair in which he allegedly lied to buy a firearm in 2018 in the state of Delaware. According to the charges, Biden falsely stated that he was not using drugs when filling out a federal form required when purchasing weapons. Again according to the prosecutor’s office, in that period Biden was instead addicted to crack: Biden admitted that he had had addiction problems in the past, but his lawyers maintain that he did not violate the law.

Biden appeared at the courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, and the hearing lasted about 20 minutes. At the moment, no date has been decided for the next hearing nor for the possible start of the trial, but it is possible that it will take place during the electoral campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, for which Joe Biden said in April that he wanted to nominate. Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, but it is rare for people with no criminal records and convicted of nonviolent crimes to receive such harsh sentences.