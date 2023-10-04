Today Hunt Showdown launches its new timed event, Tide of Corruption (Tide of Corruption), which will bring new features to the bayou shores and offer players the opportunity to receive a wide range of rewards, including two new Legendary Hunters, weapons, equipment and a new explosive consumable: Fire Beetle.

Players will experience an entirely new story, continuing where Tide of Shadows left off, and will be able to push their Hunters to swear to new covenants, each with a set of unique traits to equip. By accumulating event points, it will be possible to face the Wildcard Condition, Dark Inferno, which will set some areas of the bayou on fire in night maps. The Tide of Corruption timed event begins today and runs through November 29, 2023.

He has declared Scott LussierDesign Director of Hunt Showdown:

“We are excited to release the largest and grandest timed event Hunt: Showdown has ever seen. Players will face a new set of challenges as we bring back the Inferno Wildcard Condition from the Devil’s Moon Live event, this time setting areas of nighttime maps on fire. The new consumable, Fire Beetle, will allow players to rain fire on enemies and trigger chain explosions throughout the bayou, while the new story will lead them into the world and thrilling atmosphere of Hunt: Showdown. We can’t wait to see how players will alter their strategies to meet the new challenges and features the game offers.”

Tide of Corruption Timed Event features include:

Dark Inferno

For as long as Dark Inferno is active during the Live Event, certain areas of the bayou will be set on fire, prompting players to rethink their strategies. Hunters may have to change course to avoid fire or decide to use it to conceal their position and surprise enemies. This new Wildcard Condition will occur over the course of a select few days during the Tide of Corruption timed event.

The new Fire Beetle

The new consumable, Fire Beetle, is the direct evolution of the other scarabs available in the game, which give Hunters aerial vision to locate and stalk prey. Fire Beetles offer the same benefits, but can also be triggered to explode into a fireball capable of damaging nearby Hunters and monsters, as well as setting nearby flammable objects on fire.

Pacts

Tide of Corruption introduces three new Pacts to swear an oath to: The Demented Pact, The Death Pact, and The Infernal Pact. Each pact grants players the opportunity to utilize a series of specific traits that offer new avenues to achieve their goals. As you progress through the event, story snippets will be unlocked that reveal new information about the nature and motivations of each group. Each pact offers the chance to receive unique rewards.

Rewards

The new Battle Pass offers free and premium paths to unlock different tiers of rewards as you progress through the timed event. Rewards include two new Legendary Hunters, Burnt Marshall and The Butcher’s Cleaver, a new melee weapon, the Baseball Bat melee weapon, and a wide range of new weapons and equipment, including the Vetterli 71 Karabiner Cyclone, the Derringer Penny Shot and the Bornheim No. 3 Silencer. Weapon Charms and Blood Bond Prizes are also available among the rewards of the most challenging and rewarding timed event in the history of Hunt: Showdown.

Tide of Corruption is available today for PC, and for consoles in the next few days.

Hunt: Showdown is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Players can find out more details about the new timed event and the game itself by visiting the official website. Below is the new trailer.