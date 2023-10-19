Szoboszlai and Varga scored, but Marco Rossi’s men scored 2-2 in Lithuania. Slovenia and Denmark, victories and qualification one step away. Mitrovic (double) and Tadic knock out the Montenegrins. San Marino, first goal in the qualifiers, then the defeat (with brawl) against Denmark

17 October – MILAN

If England qualifies for European Championship 2024 at Wembley, everything is postponed for Hungary. Marco Rossi’s team was enough to win against Lithuania, but they didn’t go beyond a 2-2 draw. The goals from Szoboszlai and Varga were decisive to equalize the scores. Ukraine turns the match against Malta: Marcolini’s team passes with Mbong, then Rebrov’s group takes the three points thanks to an own goal from Camenzuli and goals from Dovbyk and Mudryk. A brace from Mitrovic and a goal from Tadic knock out Montenegro. In group H, Slovenia and Denmark win against Northern Ireland and San Marino respectively. The two national teams remain at the top with 19 points, with Kazakhstan trailing behind on 15 after their success against Finland.

THE GROUP C

Malta incredibly took the lead against Ukraine at the Ta’Qali National Stadium: Mbong scored in the 13th minute. It was the second goal for Marcolini’s men in qualifying for Euro 2024. Then the home team’s defense made a mistake and just before half-time Camenzuli scored an own goal. Less than five minutes pass and Rebrov’s team doubles the lead on a penalty with Dovbyk. In the final, Mudryk also scores, making it 3-1. Italy is now third, three points behind Ukraine, with one more match to play.

Ranking: England 16, Ukraine 13, Italy 10, North Macedonia 7, Malta 0.

group g

Hungary needed a win to qualify, but it ended 2-2 against Lithuania. Jankauskas’ team with Cernych scored the first goal of the match. There is also time to double the score with Sirvys. In the second half Marco Rossi’s group shortened the lead with Szoboszlai on a penalty and made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute thanks to Varga. The usual Mitrovic takes care of unlocking the match against Montenegro, the assist comes from the former Torino player Lukic. Another old Serie A acquaintance equalized the scores: Stevan Jovetic who made it 1-1. It is again the Al-Hilal striker who scores his personal brace, then Stojkovic’s team spreads and closes with a 3-1 lead. However, Hungary remains at the top.

Ranking: Hungary 14, Serbia 13, Montenegro 8, Lithuania 6, Bulgaria 2.

group h

In this group anything is possible. Few problems for Kek’s Slovenia at home to Northern Ireland: the advantage goes to Gnezda Cerin. Sesko’s second goal was disallowed for offside. Who but Hojlund. Denmark needed 43 minutes to find the goal through the United striker. San Marino, however, does not give up and does a small feat by finding the first goal in these qualifiers with captain Golinucci, a decisive deviation from Kjaer. Shortly after, Yussuf Poulsen gave his team the lead again, sparking controversy and a half-brawl: the San Marino players were busy asking to stop the game with a player on the ground. Kazakhstan overturns the result late in Helsinki and beats Finland 2-1. Adiev’s team thus climbs to third place with 15 points and can still hope to qualify.

Ranking: Slovenia 19, Denmark 19, Kazakhstan 15, Finland 12, Northern Ireland 6, San Marino 0.

October 17, 2023 (modified October 17, 2023 | 11:11 pm)

