Residents see an ambulance carrying victims of Israeli settler shooting in the West Bank. Photo/X/kimjongwins

WEST BANK – A large group of Israeli settlers vandalized and shot at several shops belonging to Palestinians, located on the main street of Huwara in the occupied West Bank.

The brutal action was reported by the Wafa news agency. Video footage shared on social media showed hundreds of settlers, protected by Israeli occupation forces, entering the city’s central street.

The settlers continued to vandalize and damage merchandise inside the store, while Israeli soldiers provided protection.

In addition, the settlers opened fire on Palestinians and local shop owners while damaging shops and destroying parked vehicles.

The city is located on the road between the Palestinian cities of Nablus and Ramallah and is surrounded by several illegal Israeli settlements.

Tensions in the West Bank have increased significantly since Saturday after Palestinian Hamas fighters began Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel.

The surprise attack by Hamas included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.

