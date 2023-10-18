In the city of Arequipa, in the early hours of October 18, the death of a 54-year-old woman infected with rabies was recorded. A few hours later, health authorities confirmed a new suspected case. In both cases, the people were bitten by dogs, but what is most worrying is that no one came to seek medical attention after the incidents.

In this note, the infectious disease doctor Juan Carlos Celis, head of the Department of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at the Loreto Regional Hospital, and the infectious disease specialist and university professor of Arequipa Carlos Vizcarra explain what the forms of contagion are, how long it takes for the rabies to reach the brain, when symptoms appear and other details about this deadly disease.

What is human rage?

The infectious disease doctor Juan Carlos Celis details that it is a disease caused by a neurotropic virus that travels to the brain and that it is considered a zoonosis, that is, it is transmitted from animals to humans. Once it reaches the brain, it is 100% fatal without treatment and without a vaccine, but he emphasizes that at the same time it is “100% preventable if vaccinated in time, the vaccine is applied after exposure to any bite from a dog, bat or animal. wild,” he stressed.

YOU CAN SEE: Patient diagnosed with human rabies died after a dog bite in Arequipa

For his part, infectious disease specialist Carlos Vizcarra specifies that the virus travels through the nerves to reach the brain. “Rabies is an endemic disease among animals, in this case dogs due to its proliferation,” he stated.

Can rabies be spread from person to person?

Celis explains that the patient can infect his environment or health personnel who care for him through saliva, through a bite, also if he spits or when he coughs. “The reporting of these cases is very scarce. Regarding the lady with the confirmed case (in Arequipa), the medical personnel who treated her have been vaccinated, so there is no risk that they could develop the disease,” she explained.

Regarding this doubt, Vizcarra reinforces the idea that a case can be registered incidentally, for example, if the patient with rabies attacks people, also in the event that the patient’s salivary secretion is deposited in the injury of a healthy person. . “But these cases are very remote due to the protocols that are managed,” he clarified.

How does the rabies virus progress and how long does it take to reach the brain?

General estimates, Celis details, point to one centimeter per day or seven per week. This is an average, she said.

Hence the importance of the vaccine being immediately “especially after a high-risk bite, that is, if it was on the neck or face.” The risk is slight, she stated, when the injury is in the lower extremities such as the foot, in that case, the time to start immunization can be up to four weeks.

YOU CAN SEE: New suspected case of human rabies confirmed in Arequipa

Whether or not symptoms appear quickly depends not only on the area in which the bite was suffered (head or legs), but also on the size of the injury and the amount of saliva deposited, Vizcarra explained and recalled that, therefore, the first thing What a person should do is wash the wound with soap and water, whether the dog that attacked is known or stray.

What are the symptoms of human rabies?

These are neurological symptoms that can be very mild at first, such as numbness (since the virus travels through the nerves), punctures or abnormal sensations in the arms or legs, but when it reaches the brain, changes in behavior begin, such as drowsiness. or hyperactivity. Then the person becomes agitated and registers strong involuntary movements that shake their body, there are convulsions, aggression.

Carlos Vizcarra maintains that mild discomfort progresses to encephalitis (severe headache), hydrophobia (cannot drink water), photophobia (discomfort with light), all of this as a result of neurological disorders.

Juan Carlos Celis specified that serious symptoms develop when the virus has already reached the brain “and from then on there is no vaccine or procedure that takes effect.” “The patient is subjected to the Milwaukee protocol, which is the induction of a deep coma, so that the body tries to defend itself against this virus. There are only one or two cases that have survived rabies, but the majority die,” he concluded. he.

The message is clear, specialists point out, in the event of a dog bite you must seek medical attention immediately. There are protocols that must be followed regarding hygiene and in relation to the size of the injury.

Wash the lesion with soap and water. Go to a medical center for vaccination (four doses). Observe the dog to determine if it has rabies.