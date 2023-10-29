Discover the best of Hulk in the comics, from heart-breaking classics to epic gamma fights that will take your breath away!

Come on, who doesn’t know Hulk, the jade giant from Marvel who could lift a building with a sigh? Surely you’ve seen it on TV, in the MCU movies, or maybe you even wear it on a t-shirt. But have you already navigated the complexities of his world in the comics? Here we bring you the most amazing stories that not even the newest fans can miss.

Hulk in the comics: A green giant with more nuances than you think!

If we talk about green giantsI’m sure the Hulk comes to mind. But did you know that this Marvel colossus, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, is much more than pure brute force? In the comics, Hulk is a deep study in human duality, representing the internal struggle between intelligence and anger. Bruce Banner, his alter ego, is a brilliant scientist whose destiny is forever changed by a fatal dose of gamma radiation.

Now, Hulk and Spider-Man share more than the Marvel universe. Both have had a series of adaptations in different media, from comics to video games. But what is most fascinating is how these characters have reinvented themselves over time. In the comics, Hulk has ranged from a gladiator on an alien planet to a secret government agent. Like the new Spider-Man game, the different versions of the Hulk show that superheroes are fertile fields for experimentation and evolution.

The Incredible Hulk: Abominable — Gamma Titans Clash Like Never Before

Let’s talk first about Emil Blonsky, better known as Abomination, and his eternal fight with the Hulk. This gamma fight is given to us in “The Incredible Hulk: Abominable”, a story in which Bruce Jones and Mike Deodato Jr. They show us a Hulk more monstrous than ever. If you’re looking for a good Hulk action comic, check this out, you won’t be disappointed.

Immortal Hulk — Are you into complicated things? Here it is for a while

The “Immortal Hulk” series is a true 50-issue masterpiece. It presents us with a Hulk and a Bruce Banner looking for their place in the post-Civil War II world. The series takes the Hulk and makes him a more complicated characterperfect for those who want to delve into the psyche of the jade giant.

Hulk Annual (2023) #1 — A horror twist that will make your hair stand on end

If you are one of those who like horror, you are going to be amazed by this. The creative team has known how to play the horror card in Hulk Annual (2023) #1. Imagine Hulk as a gamma version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The comic is basically a found footage movieand it is a surprising journey that will play with your expectations.

Hulk: Future Imperfect — A terrifying glimpse into a dystopian future

Future Imperfect is the comic that shows us Hulk facing his future version, the Master, in a future ruled by tyranny and hopelessness. It is a work of Peter David and George Péreztwo masters of the medium, which captures the essence of Hulk facing his internal and external demons.

World War Hulk — Gamma against the world!

To top it off, World War Hulk shows us our jade giant facing off against the greatest heroes in the Marvel universe. This event is the continuation of Planet Hulk and presents us with a Hulk more angry than ever, returning to Earth to take revenge on the Illuminati.

But of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. From the classic confrontation of Hulk and Wolverine in The Incredible Hulk #340even the family problems with his father in Incredible Hulk -1, there is much more to discover. So, what are you waiting for to immerse yourself in the gamma world of the Hulk?